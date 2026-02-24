In the 2025–2026 fiscal year, the global CAR T-cell therapy market the industry built on stolen infant thymus organs generated approximately $8.95 billion to $12.88 billion in total revenue.

Progenitor cells derived from neonatal thymus organs taken from infants during heart surgery are used to “blueprint” the development of off-the-shelf (allogeneic) T-cells. Using infant thymus organs saves them thousands in manufacturing customized drugs for each patient.

A single treatment dose for these therapies typically costs patients between $373,000 and $475,000. In some cases, the total cost of care can exceed $1.5 million per patient.

The industry is “hustling” to expand, with the global market projected to reach $128.55 billion by 2034.

UCLA (the hospital that took my sons thymus organ as a newborn) holds the patents for Artificial Thymic Organoids (the system used to grow these cells from infant thymus organs), UCLA captures a portion of all profit from CarT cell through licensing.

Fortune Business Insights confirmed profit data highlights that infant thymus organs are a foundational pillar of a trillion-dollar future for the pharmaceutical industry.