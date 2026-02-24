Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
4d

I've discovered more horrendous things regarding infants thymus organs being taken during heart surgery, like deaths from thymectomy. Right now I'm still in shock. I think I'm going to cry some more and try to process this. It's really painful. 💔

2 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
3d

Can they also use the thymus from abortions? They use all kinds of stuff from those, especially stem cells.

4 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
