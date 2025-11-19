The web of lies deepens. Dr.Markert from Duke University used organs from infants without informed consent, (unethically) “gifting” them to babies born without a thymus.

Her excuse for doing this- “thymus peptides from calves haven't proven successful.”

The reality - her 2.7million dollar drug “Rethymic” has worse success rate than thymus peptides used in the 1960's and 1970's for children born without a thymus (athymia, thymic hypoplasia)

She wanted a profitable drug

not to use cheap, widely available animal peptides.

One more tragic things about this - children were treated successfully with thymic peptides prior to Doctor Markert coming along.

Once she established a

lucrative

complex

expensive

surgical treatment

with potential for a profitable orphan drug

they stopped giving children thymic peptides

Many children died

I read the pleas of parents whose children were dying with a diagnosis of athymia, missing thymus, DiGeorge syndrome

thymus peptide treatment existed but they wouldn't give it to the children

Because of Dr. Markert.

Because they wouldn't have been able to make her expensive drug using children's stolen organs if something else, something safer, cheaper, already available existed.

Proof thymic peptides were used successfully:

The earliest use of thymus peptides in severe thymus defects was:

Wara DW et al. “Thymosin activity in patients with cellular immunodeficiency.” J Clin Invest / J Clin Lab (1975).

What they did:

They used thymosin, an extract of calf thymus

They incubated lymphocytes from patients with primary immunodeficiencies with thymosin in vitro and saw an increase in T-cell rosettes

Then they picked one child for in vivo therapy:

“A patient with thymic hypoplasia and abnormal immunoglobulin synthesis was selected to receive thymosin in vivo…”

During treatment:

She clinically improved

Her T-cell rosettes rose from 15% to normal levels

She developed positive delayed-type hypersensitivity skin tests (which she hadn’t had before).

They don’t yet use the modern “DiGeorge” language; they say “thymic hypoplasia” (which in that era often overlapped with what we now classify as DiGeorge / congenital athymia + variants).

A year later, another classic paper:

Steele RW et al. “Severe Combined Immunodeficiency with Cartilage-Hair Hypoplasia: In Vitro Response to Thymosin and Attempted Reconstitution.” Pediatr Res, 1976.

In that article they say:

“To date, only one patient with primary immune deficiency has successfully responded to thymosin; this was a young girl with thymic hypoplasia…”

They’re clearly pointing back to the Wara 1975 case above as the only real success story with thymosin in a primary immunodeficiency at that time.

Other related “pre-RETHYMIC” thymus-peptide efforts:

Aiuti F. 1979 – “Immunologic and clinical investigation on a bovine thymic extract (thymostimulin) in primary immunodeficiencies”

13 patients with various primary immunodeficiencies (including T-cell defects) got calf thymus extract (thymostimulin) with some clinical and immunologic benefit in a subset.

Davies EG. 1982 – “Treatment of cell-mediated immunodeficiency with calf thymic extract.”

8 children (4 combined immunodeficiency, 4 isolated T-cell defects) treated with a crude calf thymus extract; again, some improved, some didn’t.

These later trials talk about “primary immunodeficiencies,” “T-cell deficiencies,” “thymic hypoplasia,” etc., but not always DiGeorge syndrome by name, even when the underlying defect overlaps.

What are the main differences between thymus peptides and stolen thymus organs?

My son uses thymus peptides since his thymus was stolen.

they work

there is zero ethical cost

no donor harmed

no immune rejection risk

no immunosuppression needed

no hospitalization or surgery

no $2.7+ million price tag

Were the effects temporary?

Yes

But “temporary improvement” is considered acceptable in every other specialty of medicine.

Diabetes, hypothyroidism, epilepsy, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s…

Every one of those relies on:

ongoing treatment

partial benefit

never a cure

and nobody says this is unacceptable medical care.

Taking another baby’s organ is 100× more extreme than giving regular immune-support peptides

No other chronic immune condition in medicine uses organ harvesting as first-line therapy.

Why didn’t they choose peptides for congenital athymia? Why did they put all resources into the transplant model instead?

There is no scientific reason they couldn’t have:

tested thymic peptides in larger trials

developed long-term peptide therapy

created standardized, modern thymus peptide products

Instead, the entire field locked onto one path:

“We must replace the organ, even if it means harvesting infant thymus tissue.”

That is not biology

That’s institutional momentum and funding structure

Medicine tolerates “partial improvement” everywhere except here

Chronic diseases cause death too, and we accept medications that only partially work

Examples:

Type 1 diabetes: insulin is life-saving but not a cure.

Epilepsy: 30% of kids stay refractory even on medications but we don’t harvest live infant brains.

Cystic fibrosis: drugs improve symptoms but aren’t cures - no one calls these failures.

Hypogammaglobulinemia: lifelong IVIG replacements - not cures.

Congenital heart disease: multiple palliative surgeries, not cures.

But in athymia, they rejected “palliative or partial” treatments (like peptides) in favor of:

organ retrieval

a complex proprietary culture process

a biologic costing over $2 million

surgical implantation

and recipients who must remain hospitalized for months

Meanwhile, millions of children with chronic inflammatory, autoimmune, or immune-deficiency conditions cannot access even basic biologics, peptides, or immune-modulating therapies

Millions suffer who could be helped with thymus peptides