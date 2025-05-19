“People, born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, seem to be losing a crucial skill that has accompanied us for some 5,500 years. According to recent studies by the University of Stavanger, around 40% of this generation are losing their ability to communicate by handwriting. This phenomenon raises important questions about the evolution of our ability to communicate effectively.”
Even university students lack knowledge of the basic rules of writing. According to one professor, students avoid long sentences and no longer write coherent paragraphs. They prefer isolated sentences rather than paragraphs that group together sentences linked by meaning. Students even come to university without pens and use keyboards for everything.
Handwriting is said to play a key role in cognitive development, linked to skills such as memory and comprehension. It engages the brain in a different way to typing on a keyboard.
Anotherwords, technology is dumbing everyone down… and AI dystopia plans to fill in the gaps.
When I was in teacher crdentialing classes around 1999-2001, there were already late GenXers and early GenYers who fit the profile you're laying out for GenZers...light on paragraphs and long on the "how large a font size can we use for this 2-page writing assignment" questions. These were college graduates...depressing. I wonder how stunted the writing abilities are for college kids in literature or writing courses...probably not as bad as the teachers-to-be that I encountered back then, but I'm glad I'm not in the business of grading anypapers these days...I'm sure I'd be reaching for a bottle of something. Be well, Splurge. 🙂
It's sad that our addiction to technology is dictating everything these days. I LOVE the written word. I still write letters whenever I can to those that I love. I do hope we learn very soon how important the written word is and choose to embrace difficult tasks instead of just staring at a screen all day and all night long.