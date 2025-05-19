Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Infanttyron3's avatar
Infanttyron3
5d

When I was in teacher crdentialing classes around 1999-2001, there were already late GenXers and early GenYers who fit the profile you're laying out for GenZers...light on paragraphs and long on the "how large a font size can we use for this 2-page writing assignment" questions. These were college graduates...depressing. I wonder how stunted the writing abilities are for college kids in literature or writing courses...probably not as bad as the teachers-to-be that I encountered back then, but I'm glad I'm not in the business of grading anypapers these days...I'm sure I'd be reaching for a bottle of something. Be well, Splurge. 🙂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
JCK Citizen Broadcaster's avatar
JCK Citizen Broadcaster
5d

It's sad that our addiction to technology is dictating everything these days. I LOVE the written word. I still write letters whenever I can to those that I love. I do hope we learn very soon how important the written word is and choose to embrace difficult tasks instead of just staring at a screen all day and all night long.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture