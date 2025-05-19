“People, born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, seem to be losing a crucial skill that has accompanied us for some 5,500 years. According to recent studies by the University of Stavanger, around 40% of this generation are losing their ability to communicate by handwriting. This phenomenon raises important questions about the evolution of our ability to communicate effectively.”

Even university students lack knowledge of the basic rules of writing. According to one professor, students avoid long sentences and no longer write coherent paragraphs. They prefer isolated sentences rather than paragraphs that group together sentences linked by meaning. Students even come to university without pens and use keyboards for everything.

Handwriting is said to play a key role in cognitive development, linked to skills such as memory and comprehension. It engages the brain in a different way to typing on a keyboard.

