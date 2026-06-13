The room is still, the world outside is loud,

Chasing its noise, its shadows, and its crowd.

But here beside you, time begins to slow,

Tuned to the quiet grace that you bestow.

You do not speak, yet every movement tells

Of a deep wisdom where your spirit dwells.

A thoughtful nod to soothe your weary frame,

A silent promise known by no one’s name.

You hear my voice, you read my worried heart,

And choose to play a sweet, submissive part.

Your frame is small, your battles fierce and deep,

Through structural strains and currents hard to keep.

Yet through the pressure of the heart and vein,

Your tender smile rises over pain.

You look at life with joy I cannot trace,

Reflecting beauty from a hidden place.



Daniel.

My reason for going on in this existence that I have never truly understood my part in. Humbled to hold him in my heart. Eternally grateful he is my world

I hope everyone is well.

Wishing you Love, Peace, good health and an abundance of Joy.