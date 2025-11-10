A resurrected poem -Thymectomy and Science
Many of you know that my son’s thymus organ was taken from him as a neborn without my knowledge or consent. He isn't the only one and removing thymus organs in infants continues to this day. These children grow with unexplained illnesses, increased risk of death.
The fragile trust we put in science has been strained to the breaking point as we are trapped in a world where information is controlled, currency makes common practice of yesterdays taboos, and the system is set up to prevent change.
This is meant to be a poem about thymectomy but it is much more, as most of us have seen the corruption inherent in science and medicine.
A Feature, Not a Bug
They called it progress,
the shining face of science
white coats gleaming under fluorescent halos
but behind the facade
Nobel prizes are given for depravity
And silence is louder than truth
*
Infants born into systems that weigh worth
in currency and compliance
No one asks the small for consent
The language of ethics
written only to protect power
*
Years pass
Children grow into questions
their doctors cannot answer
Carved out by scalpels
their bodies hold stories
Of organs biopsied, undiscarded
For pHarma's impropriety
*
Corruption wears a lab coat.
Trust, once a fragile thread
frays beneath the strain
Their data is cleaned
their hands washed
*
Evil is rebranded “innovation”
Information rationed
truth behind paywalls,
hope, a hidden protocol
*
I’m told collateral damage
is “common practice”
as if the suffering
were an acceptable side effect
*
But We See...We Know
What was meant to heal
Only knows how to lie,
slither,
and steal
This is really rough and doesn't flow. I keep editing it...edit...edit...
Wow that was powerful.
Yes the highest honor in the world 'Nobel Prize for depravity.'
Lemuels mother said "speak for the speechless"....well done.