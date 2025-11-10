Many of you know that my son’s thymus organ was taken from him as a neborn without my knowledge or consent. He isn't the only one and removing thymus organs in infants continues to this day. These children grow with unexplained illnesses, increased risk of death.

The fragile trust we put in science has been strained to the breaking point as we are trapped in a world where information is controlled, currency makes common practice of yesterdays taboos, and the system is set up to prevent change.

This is meant to be a poem about thymectomy but it is much more, as most of us have seen the corruption inherent in science and medicine.

A Feature, Not a Bug

They called it progress,

the shining face of science

white coats gleaming under fluorescent halos

but behind the facade

Nobel prizes are given for depravity

And silence is louder than truth

*

Infants born into systems that weigh worth

in currency and compliance

No one asks the small for consent

The language of ethics

written only to protect power

*

Years pass

Children grow into questions

their doctors cannot answer

Carved out by scalpels

their bodies hold stories

Of organs biopsied, undiscarded

For pHarma's impropriety

*

Corruption wears a lab coat.

Trust, once a fragile thread

frays beneath the strain

Their data is cleaned

their hands washed

*

Evil is rebranded “innovation”

Information rationed

truth behind paywalls,

hope, a hidden protocol

*

I’m told collateral damage

is “common practice”

as if the suffering

were an acceptable side effect

*

But We See...We Know

What was meant to heal

Only knows how to lie,

slither,

and steal