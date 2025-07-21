What costs 1 trillion dollars, is the size of Manhattan, takes twice as much power as Manhattan and will have it's own nuclear power plant to run it?

It uses 4.5 million gallons of water per day which is half the water use of NYC. The energy and water it uses could serve over 4 million people but only around 20 people are needed to run it.

Oh, and it may take millions of people's jobs soon.

It's like a city without people.

Answer:

The new Bezos data center - that plans to replace people's jobs with AI.

Although if you guessed a new bioweapon, that might be right over the target.

"CBS News reported that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees in a memo that the company plans to lean heavily on generative AI. That means a smaller corporate workforce in the coming years. Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. and currently employs about 1.5 million people worldwide. (👈 Not for long)

"As we roll out more generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done," Jassy wrote. "We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs."

What types of jobs?

"Creative thinking jobs."

He means the type of jobs they need to train AI to do so it can then take those jobs too.

So…

Once they make cities with no people, doing the jobs of people...

Once they've deported farm laborers leading to farms going out of business...

After Trump's Medicaid cuts and Palantir run AI algorithm-medical-care that won't cover the needs of the sick, retired, disabled and elderly...

After the majority of the population become useless eaters...

What then?