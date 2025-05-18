Videos like the one below are an insult to Autistic children and adults everywhere.

Link to Youtube short titled “Autistic Traits that were Missed in the 80's”:

https://youtube.com/shorts/Ln99HWwCId8?si=baKRG69Ad_6a2wzF

They didn't "miss" anything in the 80's. They've just changed the diagnosis to include mildly-quirky, oblivious, self absorbed, people. Someone with OCD and restless-leg-syndrome is now diagnosed with the same condition as people who cannot feed themselves, cannot speak, and have serious medical conditions; toddlers and children who regressed from a normal child to a severely disabled one.

GET RID OF “The Spectrum.”

The Spectrum has turned a serious medical and mental condition into a joke and a fad.

When mild autism was diagnosed as “Aspergers” people had respect for Autism and those who suffer with it. Now Autism is considered a stigma to be done away with for people who like to twirl their hair too much. It’s an excuse to medicate normal children and adults who are socially akward, people with sensitivities.

According to doctors I am Autistic. It's absurd and an insult, to Autistic people, to put myself in the same category as my son who has severe autism.