Luke
3d

I believe Israel biggest reason to exist is that it is a safe haven for international criminals. It’s also a safe zone for the J Mafia. They can run all kinds of military and espionage campaigns out of there with absolutely nothing to fear.

I am getting very afraid we are on the verge of something major happening. The hubris is off the charts and we don’t even know why we are this close to initiating a MAJOR war. Cant be about nukes, Trump destroyed them all according to him. Speaking of which i am at my wits end with DT. It’s time to get vigilant but far too many sheep thinking this will be another Iraq or Afghanistan. I’m very concerned of a false flag attack that becomes a mass casualty event for our soldiers. And I fear Israel might use nukes immediately thereafter.

Listening to this interview with Tucker and Huckabee now. Pretty good thus far.

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-mike-huckabee-022026

1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
letterwriter
3d

I haven't clicked through every link and apologize if this is a duplicate: here is more on the DMFI PAC. https://www.politico.com/news/2026/02/19/pro-israel-dmfi-endorsements-democrats-house-primaries-00787254

This is an initial list of their endorsements and it looks like at press time they hadn't yet endorsed in some big deal races, so that will be forthcoming.

Wrt the IL 9th I could imagine it will be hard for people to easily see all the endorsements, since there are a gazillion candidates in the race, which is for a seat being retired out of.

These are only two PACs furthermore and there are a number, right? Not to mention the DNC machine beats in the region, Pritzker and Rahm Emanuel and ugh all the rest of them.

2 replies
