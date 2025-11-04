I feel like an outlier - normal things don't help me. Then I realized, when I look around, lots of people have thinning hair and I'm sure a lot of them are taking supplements, DHT blockers and minoxidil, etc but it's still not working optimally. I figure I would go ahead and put all this “personal stuff” out there , in case it might help others.

During Covid, I started taking 200 mg. Zinc picolinate every day. It was a cheap and simple way to boost me and my family's immune systems. My research led me to picolinate version as the best form.

At this time I was also taking DHT blockers because of some hair loss. They seem to work well but this year I stopped taking the zinc picolinate. All the gains in hair growth disappeared slowly and my hair loss increased… recently, very rapidly. No matter what type of hair supplements I continue to take, even some with a 100% of the daily amount of zinc (15mg zinc albion), plus tons of other things they still aren't helping. I've been losing large amounts of hair during each hair washing and brushing.

Coinciding with this I've started perimenopause and the symptoms really suck. Between hot flashes, difficult losing weight, gaining some weight, losing my period going on 4 months now it's been difficult and supplements, even ones with active estrogen in them haven't helping much. They have help a bit with hot flashes but my weight gain actually increased.

I've considered going to a doctor for testing and hormone therapy then suddenly I thought about zinc (since I still give it to my son, never stopped) and how important it is for hair and possibly hormones.

So, I started taking the zinc picolinate again 4 days ago. I stopped losing hair 2 days ago, started my period today and suddenly lost two pounds, and gained my libido back.

This is a bit radical for me. Normally the 1st day of my period I gain weight and I have no libido. I started thinking about zinc’s connection to all hormones - including testosterone and D.H.T.

I researched this more and learned:

DHT (dihydrotestosterone) is converted from testosterone via the enzyme 5-alpha reductase.

Zinc can inhibit 5-alpha reductase activity slightly, which means it can reduce DHT formation naturally.

Zinc deficiency may increase DHT activity at the follicle level, even if testosterone levels are normal.

Zinc vs. DHT blockers

Common DHT blockers (like finasteride or saw palmetto) target 5-alpha reductase directly.

If you’re zinc-deficient, your body may overproduce DHT locally, or your follicles may be more sensitive to DHT.

That means DHT blockers may be less effective without adequate zinc, because the baseline environment favors DHT activity and hair follicle stress.

Zinc and male/female pattern hair loss

In men: Zinc supplementation can support hair follicles, reduce inflammation, and slightly lower DHT at the scalp.

In women: Although female pattern hair loss is often less DHT-driven, zinc still supports:

Testosterone metabolism

Progesterone/estrogen balance

Follicle protein synthesis (keratin)

So in both sexes, zinc acts synergistically with DHT blockers, but also has independent benefits for hair growth.

Zinc and hormone function

Zinc is required for testosterone synthesis in ovaries and adrenal glands. Even small deficiencies can reduce bioavailable testosterone.

Zinc indirectly influences estrogen balance via liver enzymes that metabolize hormones.

Zinc is also involved in enzymatic pathways needed for progesterone synthesis.

So, zinc deficiency or fluctuations could shift the balance between estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone - even in subtle ways.

More regarding Zinc and hair loss

Hair loss (especially telogen effluvium or thinning) can be influenced by zinc deficiency which leads to shedding because hair follicles require zinc for protein synthesis (keratin) and cell division.