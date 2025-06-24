Your legs are considered to be a key indicator of good health or the lack there-of.

My EBV/CMV attack over a decade ago damaged my liver. I wouldn't let them take my liver, healed myself naturally. Since then I’ve had vein issues in my legs, my left leg worse. The spider and vericose veins have been slowly getting worse.

I just had my second attack several days ago. I was exercising and within 30 minutes of finishing, while standing and washing dishes, I had a severe stabbing, burning pain in my left calf. I knew immediately what it was. A vein burst, giant bump and purple bruise formed immediately.

I took aspirin, high dose rutin, glutathione, serropeptidase with other enzymes (proteolytic, etc.) which I had on hand, lots more bioflavanoids, vitamin C, some extra D and K, upping my intake of avacados (I’ll use any excuse for more avacados!).

Maintenance-wise I feel like I'm taking good supplements and eating… not great but not really bad.

What I would love to know is, has anyone healed their veins? It seems like an unatainable fairytale promoted by health gurus.

Any advice for me?