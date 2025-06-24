Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefatanus's avatar
Stefatanus
3d

Also, would be very interested to see how you go with the DMSO 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stefatanus's avatar
Stefatanus
3d

Heidi. Sclerotherapy (the injections) can work if the veins aren't too bad (my wife had it done) Just a thought - I wonder if reducing your haematocrit to aid blood flow would help. Donating blood reduces haematocrit and blood pressure too. (assuming you aren't iron deficient of course)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture