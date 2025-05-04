I took Apigenin for the first time last night and slept a full 8 hours, woke up 2 pounds thinner.

I took it for sleep but after more research I found there are many other benefits I thought others may find useful.

Apigenin is a flavonoid found in Chamomile and various fruits and vegetables.

Weight-loss

It has been shown to reduce body weight, visceral fat, and improve insulin resistance in mice fed high-fat diets.

Visceral fat is particularly concerning because it's linked to various health problems.

Apigenin may also contribute to gut health by improving intestinal dysbiosis and restoring gut barrier function. It acts as a prebiotic.

Some studies suggest apigenin may have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-adipogenic effects, which could further contribute to its potential role in weight management and metabolic health.

Apigenin's mechanisms of action include inhibiting adipocyte differentiation, reducing inflammation, and potentially improving gut health, contributing to its effects on body weight and metabolic health.

Drug-induced Autism during pregnancy

Valproic acid (VPA) demonstrates teratogenic effects during pregnancy. Prenatal exposure to VPA may result in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) -like phenotypes. Apigenin, a natural flavonoid, has been shown to have neuroprotective impacts due to its antioxidant properties.

NAD+ Longevity and Neurodegenerative diseases

NAD+, a pivotal coenzyme central to metabolism, exhibits a characteristic decline with age. In mice, NAD+ levels can be elevated via treatment with apigenin, a natural flavonoid that inhibits the NAD+-consuming glycoprotein CD38. In animal models, apigenin positively impacts both sleep and longevity. For example, apigenin improves learning and memory in older mice, reduces tumor proliferation in a mouse xenograft model of triple-negative breast cancer, and induces sedative effects in mice and rats. Moreover, apigenin elongates survival in fly models of neurodegenerative disease and apigenin glycosides increase lifespan in worms.

Tumors and cancer

Apigenin induces apoptosis and inhibits the proliferation of malignant tumor cells by G2/M arrest. Is a MAP-Kinase (MAPK/ERK) inhibitor. Inhibits hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF-1) and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression. Induces gastric relaxation in mouse stomach, mainly by suppressing Ca2+ influx through voltage-dependent calcium channels.

Female Disorders and Cancers

Apigenin may stimulate ovarian folliculogenesis, as well as ovarian and embryonal cell proliferation and viability, which can lead to an increase in fertility and influence the release of reproductive hormones, which may exert its effects on female reproductive health. Furthermore, apigenin could inhibit the activities of ovarian cancer cells and alleviate the pathological changes in the female reproductive system caused by environmental pollutants, harmful medications, cancer, polycystic ovarian syndrome, ischemia, as well as endometriosis. Therefore, apigenin may have potential as a biostimulator for female reproductive processes and as a therapeutic agent for certain reproductive diseases.

In vivo studies showed apigenin injections decrease LH and to increase FSH levels in the plasma of rats with polycystic ovarian syndrome, and the injections increased the progesterone and decreased the testosterone and estradiol concentrations.

Research has shown that apigenin has the ability to regulate the menstrual cycle by influencing the amounts of estrogen and progesterone. For instance, the addition of apigenin to animal models has resulted in changes in the estrous cycle, indicating its capacity to impact the regularity of menstruation and ovulation. Furthermore, the anti-estrogenic characteristics of apigenin may provide therapeutic advantages in illnesses such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and estrogen-sensitive malignancies like breast cancer. Apigenin has the potential to alleviate the symptoms related to high estrogen activity, such as irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, and the heightened risk of cancer, by lowering estrogen dominance.

Perimenopause

TMI Warning for anyone squeemish…

One pill of Apigenin last night caused my long-overdue period to start. This is what got me researching other effects of apigenin.