Someone on Celia's post (which she deleted a few minutes after I posted a comment) brought up an interesting question. I would love to know what your thoughts are, please.
Naomi Wolf has been upset by people who don't like Zionism to the point where they can be rude, cruel and even make death threats.
From what I gather, she is now embracing Zionism because people are mean to Jewish people.
Naomi has had threats and someone asked her,
“Are you scared like Charlie was?”
I think people missed the importance of this question and the nuance.
Naomi was clueless- her comment was “huh?”
This was my comment below - before the post was deleted.
What I want to know - are all death threats equal?
“I'm not sure others understand what you mean. Do you mean that not supporting Israel gets people who have lots of followers killed? They aren't protected by the government because the only ones protected right now are those who support Israel.
If you believe Kirk was killed by Israel then Israel is the main threat.
Everyone who is in politics voicing their opinions has haters. I've had death threats here on substack and I'm a nobody. The main difference that I can see is, Israel protects it's own. No one was going to save Charlie once he went agaisnt Israel. People will save Naomi because she supports Israel.
The fear is real whenever you get threats but its a different fear when you know the people who control the entire USA want you to shut up or die.”
??? I could be wrong but I feel like death threats from random angry people like those on substack who disagree with you, or people who are sick of their tax dollars going to snipers targeting children in the head and chest are more relatable and less scary than death threats from Israel who controls our entire government and assassinates prominent people who don't praise and support them. It seems like Israel would love to make an example out of someone like Charlie... or Naomi if she doesn't tow the line.
The Middle East has produced at least two religions that claim they have a righteous duty to kill unbelievers. These religions have morphed into "legal" states run mostly by atheists who use the religion to legitimize their murdering regimes, and as a shield to rule through fear. Such wonderful cultures their gods have made!
Seriously, death threats made by anyone is "hate speech" by law. But it is the kind of law the regime saddled us with to be selectively applied depending on who you are. Ain't modernity wonderful. You are not wrong.