A lot of religious people seem to think that someone who has a child like mine with medical conditions and autism somehow sinned or I sinned and brought his congenital heart defect about.

I've been told by family and others that the doctors should have just allowed my son to die instead of treat him for his heart condition.

I never had someone who isn't religious talk to me this way.

Many religions use this excuse to not help people. They think they deserve what happened to them. They brought this upon themselves but this is not what the bible teaches.

The idea that disability is a punishment for sin is not supported by the Bible, and is, in fact, directly challenged by Jesus and other scriptural narratives.

Below are specific scriptures and themes from the Bible that counter the belief that personal sin causes disability or bad things to happen to people:

1. The Blind Man (John 9:1-3)

This is the most direct scripture opposing the idea that a child's special needs are caused by a parent's sin.

"As he went along, he saw a man blind from birth. His disciples asked him, 'Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?'

'Neither this man nor his parents sinned,' said Jesus, 'but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him.'"

Key takeaway: Jesus explicitly rejects the idea that a disability is a direct punishment for personal sin. He reframes the situation not as a consequence, but as an opportunity for God’s grace to be shown.

2. The Story of Job

The entire Book of Job is dedicated to proving that suffering is not always directly linked to personal sin. Job is described as a righteous man who loses his children, wealth, and health.

The Lesson: Job’s friends insist that he must have sinned to deserve such suffering (Job 4:7-8). However, God condemns this perspective at the end of the book, declaring that Job’s friends were wrong and that Job was innocent (Job 42:7-8).

3. The Tower of Siloam (Luke 13:1-5)

People asked Jesus about a tragedy where a tower fell and killed eighteen people, speculating that they were worse sinners than others.

"Jesus answered, 'Do you think that these Galileans were worse sinners than all the other Galileans because they suffered this way? I tell you, no!'"

Key takeaway: Bad things happening to people is not a sign that they are "worse sinners" than those who are healthy or safe.

4. General Principles in Scripture

Psalm 139:13-14: "For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made." This passage suggests that all people are crafted by God, not made as a punishment.

Ecclesiastes 9:11: This verse acknowledges that in a broken world, "time and chance happen to them all." Life is unpredictable, and suffering can happen to anyone regardless of their moral standing.

Romans 8:1: "Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus."

5. Other Perspectives

A "Fallen World" Reality: Scripture teaches that because of the fall of man (Genesis 3), sickness and imperfection exist in the world. It is not necessarily your specific sin, but a general result of a broken world that affects everyone.

God's Strength in Weakness: Rather than being a punishment, the Bible often positions weakness or limitation as a place where God’s strength is shown (2 Corinthians 12:9).

While consequences do exist - ie: you drink a lot, you get hungover and sick. You become an alcoholic, you might get liver disease - however, Jesus fought against superstitious beliefs of God punishing people during his ministry. It is a misconception that ignores the grace and compassion of God.

The story of the Canaanite woman (found in Matthew 15:21-28 and Mark 7:24-30) is often misinterpreted. While it might look like Jesus is ignoring or disapproving of her at first, most biblical scholars and commentaries suggest he was doing the exact opposite of what that pastor implied:

Challenging the Disciples' Prejudice: In that time, Jewish people generally looked down on Canaanites (Gentiles). By initially staying silent and then repeating the common prejudices of the day (like the "lost sheep" and "dogs" comments), Jesus was likely holding up a mirror to his disciples' own bigotry to show them how wrong it was.

A Test of Faith, Not a Mark of Sin: Jesus’ response wasn't because she or her daughter had "sinned." It was a "test" that allowed her to demonstrate a level of faith that Jesus ultimately called "great"

The Outcome Proves Approval: If Jesus "disapproved" of her, he wouldn't have granted her request. Instead, he healed her daughter instantly. He used a woman from a "disliked" group to teach his followers that God’s mercy is for everyone, regardless of their background or perceived "worthiness"

Why the "Sin Causes Disability" Argument Fails

The Bible has several points that directly debunk the idea that "good people get good things and bad people get bad things":

The Sun and Rain (Matthew 5:45): Jesus said that God "makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust." This means that physical circumstances like health or wealth are not a scorecard of your standing with God.

The Prosperity of the Wicked (Psalm 73): The writer of this Psalm complains about exactly what he saw: "I was envious of the arrogant when I saw the prosperity of the wicked... their bodies are healthy and strong" (Psalm 73:3-4). The Bible acknowledges that life often isn't "fair" in the way we expect.

Lazarus and the Rich Man (Luke 16:19-31): In this parable, the "good" life belonged to the rich man, while the suffering man, Lazarus, was the one who was actually right with God.

When I was pregnant I watched a woman down our street smoking while she was pregnant. She had 3 kids from different men. All her babies and the one she had inside of her were healthy. I didn't even drink coffee when I was pregnant. I was too scared it might affect our child and I’ve been with my husband for 30 years. We have one child. (I looked at her kids and thought why me?)

The reason I'm making this post is because a religious man on YouTube popped into my feed. He was teaching a group of little children if you don't have bad things happen to you are a good person… if you do have bad things happen to you, you're a bad person.

It is heartbreaking to hear that children are being taught such a fearful and distorted view of God. Teaching kids that "bad things happen to you because you sinned" is not only a heavy burden for a child to carry, but it also creates a fixed mindset that can lead to lifelong feelings of inadequacy or superiority.

Biblically, there are strong arguments against this kind of teaching:

1. Personal Responsibility, Not Inherited Punishment

While the pastor was hinting at "generational consequences," in a small part of his lecture the Bible is very clear about individual accountability.

Ezekiel 18:20: "The child will not share the guilt of the parent, nor will the parent share the guilt of the child. The righteousness of the righteous will be credited to them, and the wickedness of the wicked will be charged against them".

Deuteronomy 24:16: "Parents shall not be put to death for their children, nor shall children be put to death for their parents; each will die for their own sin".

2. Children Are Not Too "Evil" for God’s Kingdom

Jesus’ own actions toward children completely contradict the idea that they are "bad people" who deserve bad things.

Matthew 19:14: "Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these'".

A Warning Against Causing Fear: Jesus warned strongly against anyone who would cause a "little one" to stumble or lose faith, suggesting that misleading a child's understanding of God is a serious offense (Matthew 18:6).

3. Suffering Is Not a Scorecard

The idea that "good people have easy lives" is a myth that the Bible consistently debunks:

Common Grace: Jesus taught that God sends rain on both the just and the unjust (Matthew 5:45). A person's current circumstances—whether they are healthy or struggling—are not an accurate measurement of their relationship with God.

Natural Reality: Sometimes bad things are simply "natural consequences" or the result of living in a broken world where time and chance happen to all (Ecclesiastes 9:11).

The Emotional Impact on Kids

Psychologically, teaching children that their suffering is their own fault can be deeply damaging:

Toxic Shame: It teaches them that their value is tied to their performance rather than being intrinsically wonderful and lovable.

Fear-Based Faith: It creates an antagonistic relationship with God, where a child views God as a "policeman in the sky" waiting to punish them rather than a source of comfort.

People grow up looking down on those who are poor, suffering, hurting or sick, look at them like it's their own fault. It promotes the belief of “the undeserving ”

Many theologians call this "the theology of contempt" a way of thinking that justifies looking down on the "least of these" by claiming they earned their misfortune. The Gospel of Matthew makes it clear that how we treat the hungry, the sick, and the "stranger" is actually how we are treating God Himself.

The Bible contains sharp rebukes for this mindset:

Mocking the Poor is Mocking God: Proverbs 17:5 says, "Whoever mocks the poor shows contempt for their Maker; whoever gloats over disaster will not go unpunished." This suggests that looking down on someone in a hard situation is actually an insult to the God who created them.

The Sin of Sodom: People often assume Sodom was destroyed for one specific reason, but Ezekiel 16:49 defines their sin differently: "Now this was the sin of your sister Sodom: She and her daughters were arrogant, overfed and unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy."

True Religion: James 1:27 explicitly states that "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world."

When religious leaders teach children that "bad things happen to bad people," they are essentially training them to lack empathy. They are teaching them that a person in a wheelchair, a person in a homeless shelter, or a mother with a special needs child doesn't deserve "pure religion" they deserve a lecture.

This mindset is the opposite of the "Good Samaritan" story, where the "religious" people walked past the hurting man because they likely thought he was "unclean" or had brought the trouble on himself. It was the "outsider" who stopped to show mercy without asking questions about whose fault it was.