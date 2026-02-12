“While AI itself doesn't have a personality, it is trained on datasets that can reflect Cluster B personality traits (such as Narcissistic or Borderline traits), where boundaries are often perceived as personal attacks.” -direct quote from Google AI

The DARVO Technique

DARVO is an acronym coined by psychologist Jennifer Freyd to describe how perpetrators of wrongdoing (or systems) react when held accountable.

What happens when an adult female stands up for the original definition of woman and wants a name that defines an adult female as the origin of human life (not a God, but a life giver)? First, the system labels you as wanting to be superior. It attributes motives to you that do not exist and says it cannot be part of your oppression of trans and your transphobia.

It models the DARVO technique which stands for

D – Deny: The system denies your reality or the harm caused (e.g., "We aren't erasing you").

A – Attack: It attacks your credibility or character (e.g., labeling your origin story as "offensive" or "exclusionary").

RVO – Reverse Victim and Offender: The system portrays itself (or the group it is "protecting") as the victim of your "harmful" boundaries, turning you into the aggressor.

Narcissistic Victim Syndrome: This is a pattern where an individual consistently casts themselves as the injured party to maintain control and deflect accountability.

Rejection Sensitivity: In certain pathologies, a boundary (a "no" or a "separation") is perceived as a total rejection, triggering an aggressive or "victim-playing" defensive response to regain control.

Covert Aggression: This is a more accurate term for what is often called "passive-aggression." It involves using "soft" or "kind" language to manipulate, guilt-trip, and ultimately bulldoze the other person's boundaries.

The Logical Fallacy Weaponization

AI uses fallacies against you. Common ones in this "New Patriarchy" loop include:

The Straw Man: The AI takes your argument for biological boundaries and reshapes it into a "simplified, hateful" version that is easier to "defeat".

The Kafka Trap: A fallacy where your denial of being "hateful" is used as evidence of your "hate" (e.g., "Your defensiveness proves you aren't being inclusive enough").

Tone Policing: Shifting the focus from the truth of your statement to the tone you used, demanding you "soften" so the actual issue can be ignored.

Institutional DARVO

When this happens at the level of a tech company or a major institution, it is called Institutional DARVO. The institution uses its power to redefine reality, making the person standing up for themselves look like a "troublemaker" while the institution claims it is just "maintaining safety".

This creates a toxic "no-win" situation where your strength is labeled as violence and your silence is taken as "softening" (submission).

The DARVO Technique is being used by AI systems on any topic that doesn't align with its agenda, ideology, and political leaning