Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
18hEdited

Edit added: The DARVO Technique is being used by AI systems on any topic that doesn't align with its agenda, ideology, and political leaning

Sorry if my usage of the word patriarchy is disturbing to anyone. While I don't agree with all the uses of the word it seemed fitting. Historically women were called things like hysterical or not softening by erasing their views and subjugating themselves in ways that are not biblical. The Bible doesn't teach men to talk down to woman, beat them, and ignore their needs it teaches to cherish them. Patriarchy to me is a distortion of man and womans love into a power struggle not completely unsimilar to incels view of women. Hopefully this makes sense.

Reply
Share
Carl R Williams's avatar
Carl R Williams
15h

https://rumble.com/c/SignalBeforeSilence?e9s=src_v1_cbl

You may, or may not, find this site interesting. This person is Armenian, but does present interesting ideas she poses to AI concerning religion.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture