Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
1d

The purest form of proof is when pots that once was tacky cardiac response standing up...turns into a lowered heart rate standing up. His body is expecting that he's going to need more energy resulting in lowered hr that rapidly adjusts back up, all within normal range.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
1d

Wow. The rate- limiting step. Heidi, this is totally brilliant. completely consistent with everything I have learned about my own case.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture