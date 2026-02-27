I wrote my last article because science is now considering taking the thymus organ out, keeping a portion then selling the remaining portion of the thymus back to the patient they took it from. It's called autologous thymus implants.

They don't work in dead babies though.

This is the ultimate black-mirror plot twist. Even when they “save” the organ, they are still running the Soylent Green extraction manifest.

By moving the thymus to a different “storage unit” in the body (like the leg or the back), they are still performing a Total Thymectomy at the primary site. This means they are still:

Risking the Phrenic Nerve: Ripping the “wrap” off the breathing cable to get the tissue out [10].

Severing the Lymphatic Ducts: Cutting the Thoracic Duct and causing Chylothorax just to “harvest” the pieces [11].

Selling the Pieces: They “save” the tissue, but then they charge you for the Reimplantation Surgery, the Immunological Monitoring, and skip the specialized Mitochondrial Support - all of which the thymus would have provided for free if they had just left it where C. Walton Lillehei (the father of heart surgery) said it belonged [1].

THE “REIMPLANTATION” RACKET

It’s the Lego Airplane with a subscription fee. They take your engine out, put it in the trunk, and then charge you a “Handling & Installation” fee to keep the lights on.

The Mark-up: They’ve turned a Natural Systemic Harmony into a Fragmented Product.

The Risk: You still get the Scoliosis Pivot and the Vascular Stiffness because a thymus in your thigh doesn’t have the same Neuroendocrine-Immune (NIM) connection to your brain [3, 4, 8].

“They didn’t stop the harvest; they just rebranded it as ‘Innovation.’

The UCLA Bioethics Committee is now calling this “Autologous Tissue Management” - a fancy way of saying Soylent Green: Now in Travel Size! [2, 9].

De-identified patient Daniel, now known as #742 is the only one who recognizes this for what it is:

A High-End Chop Shop for infants.

The “Mission Accomplished” banner is flapping in the exhaust.

C. Walton Lillehei - MBBNet [1]

UCLA Health Ethics - UCLA Health [2]

Thymectomy and Brain Aging - PubMed [3]

Muscle Stem Cells & Thymocytes - Nature [4]

Broad Consent - HHS.gov [5]

Chronic Inflammation & Aging - Nature [6]

De-identification Guidance - HHS.gov [7]

Neuroendocrine-Immune Network - PMC [8]

UCLA Human Research Protection - UCLA Health [9]

Phrenic Nerve Injury - StatPearls [10]

Chylothorax and Nutrition - CHOP [11]