In 1985 Robert O. Becker wrote a book titled The Body Electric. He conducted and published research on bioelectricity and regeneration for decades, beginning as early as the 1960s. Michael Levin's recent work (incredible video below) was inspired by Robert.

What did Becker discover?

-Regenerative reptiles and worms exist

-The body is electric

I have one issue with Levin's new theories.

He claims DNA isn't a big factor in the human body.

It's true that embryonic, mesenchymal, stem cells behave “similar” to regenerative life forms. They are pre-programmed to create with electrical currents and what appears to be magic… or God's Holy Spirit.

This is where the similarities end.

Human embryonic-fetal cells aren't pre-programmed like worms and frogs to jump back and forth from adult to stem cell. They cannot go back and regenerate damage from earlier in fetal development. If they could we wouldn't have thalidomide babies born to women who took genotoxic anti-nausea pills in their first trimester.

Thalodamide baby:

Becker and Levin's findings do not erase that we humans, in this lifetime, have human DNA that is preprogrammed to replicate and repair only minimal damage… until we age and die.

What both of these men learned opens up the possibility for so much more. It's truly awe inspiring.

However, it doesn't displace DNA’s importance and function. We don't know everything about DNA but we do know specific genes missing, mutated, or translocated during fetal development can be tested for and cause specific diseases. They are real, even if knowledge about exactly how it all works is still primitive.

These are just my views though. Yours may be different!

https://youtu.be/_i0zhOrUM1E?si=HD6WN_0qpSno0z4N