As of early 2026, natural gas remains the largest single source of electricity in California, fueling about one-third to 40% of the state's total generation.

California Independent System Operator (CAISO) which manages “the grid” shows that natural gas is still the primary backbone of the system.

Right now there is a push to ban natural gas we use to power our homes. Currently natural gas is cheaper than electricity.

The Cost Comparison: Gas vs. Electric

In California, natural gas is currently 7.3 times cheaper than electricity based on an equivalent unit of energy. While modern electric systems “may be” more efficient (this is highly contested) they often cannot overcome this massive price gap.

They aren't getting rid of gas though; they are monopolizing it. They take it out of our home where it’s cheaper and move it to a utility plant where they can charge us retail electric rates for it.

The "Double Burn" Problem: When you switch from a gas appliances to electric, you aren't stopping gas use. Instead, a power plant burns that gas to make electricity, sends it over wires (losing some energy along the way), and then you use it to heat/power your home.

State officials argue that industrial power plants are more "efficient" at burning gas and can have carbon capture added more easily than millions of individual home chimneys. However, for the homeowner, this often feels like a "shell game" where you pay more for the same fuel.

Infrastructure "Decommissioning"

Utilities like PG&E are supporting these shifts because it allows them to stop maintaining expensive gas pipelines. This saves the company billions in long-term maintenance costs, but it shifts the "burden of transition" onto homeowners who must now pay for new electric appliances and higher monthly bills.

When solar drops off at sunset, the California grid relies almost entirely on natural gas plants to meet the evening demand.

For those who have solar - the Solar Battery Lag: utility-scale batteries are being built at a record pace (up 79% in the last year) but they still only cover a fraction of what is needed. For at least the next decade, a "clean" electric heater will likely be powered by gas during the coldest parts of the night.

Centralized Control Agenda

By moving everyone to the electric grid, the state can "clean" the energy at the power plant level in the future but in the meantime, they are using our transition to fund a grid that is still very much powered by fossil fuels