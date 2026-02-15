Methane in the environment spiked during the pandemic when people weren't driving their cars.

An analysis revealed that a staggering 83% of 2020's methane peak likely resulted from a reduction in the atmosphere's ability to remove methane - a phenomenon directly tied to the disruption of human activities caused by the pandemic.

The sudden drop in industrial emissions during the pandemic - most notably, toxic nitrous oxides - dramatically decreased the production of hydroxy (OH) radicals in the atmosphere.

"OH is the cleanup molecule of the atmosphere," Euan Nisbet, a professor of Earth sciences at Royal Holloway University of London told Live Science. "It oxidizes all the nasties - it turns carbon monoxide to CO2, and by grabbing hydrogens, it turns methane into CO2."

The team fed satellite data about the precursor molecules to OH into a model to map the concentration and distribution of these cleansing radicals between 2019 and 2023. This revealed a sharp decrease in 2020, which is consistent with the observed rise in methane levels. Then, they compared this result with a second model, generated from measured emissions and wind patterns, further confirming the hypothesis that reduced human emissions were the main contributor to elevated methane.

According to “Climate change experts” Methane is over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat over a 20-year period, making it significantly more destructive to the climate in the short term. While it lasts only about 12 years in the atmosphere compared to centuries for carbon, its intense, immediate warming effect accounts for about 30% of current global warming.

As of 2024, approximately 40% of global methane emissions are from natural sources in the environment. The largest at this time being the wetlands. These ecosystems, including swamps, marshes, and bogs, produce massive amounts of methane through the anaerobic decomposition of organic matter in waterlogged soils. Other significant natural sources include termites, oceans, thawing permafrost, and wildfires.

Why this number isn't accurate:

In 2025 Scientists have discovered “massive” and widespread new sources of methane in ANTARTICA and the Arctic. These regions were previously thought to be inactive or stable.

A major study published in Nature Communications in October 2025 reported the discovery of more than 40 new methane seeps in Antarctica's Ross Sea.

Researchers identified "massive emissions" of methane bubbling up from the seafloor, with some gas columns extending up to 700 meters long and 70 meters wide.

Nature produces approximately 230 to 250 million metric tons of methane annually. That would be the equivalent of 19 billion, 200 million metric tons of carbon.

…In 2024, the global transportation sector produced approximately 8.4 to 9.0 billion metric tons (Gt) of carbon dioxide. Road vehicles -including cars, vans, and trucks -are the largest contributors, accounting for roughly three-quarters (74%) of these emissions.

