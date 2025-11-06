The Vanishing Act

I post my heart,

all dressed up in metaphors and moonlight,

hit publish

and breathe like I’ve just released a flock of butterflies

into the world.

For a moment,

it feels perfect.

True.

Alive.

Then the sun comes up,

I reread it,

and think

“oh no… they’ve seen my insides.”

Cue the delete button ballet.

Finger hovering like:

“Do I need this vulnerability

floating around unsupervised?”

People say,

“Why do you keep deleting your posts?

We were reading that!”

Covers face

Peeks from behind fingers

whispers…

I wanted you to read it.

But I didn’t want it to stay.

It felt right yesterday

but today it feels like wearing last week’s emotions

as an outfit that no longer fits.

Sometimes I write to connect,

sometimes to heal,

and sometimes just to make sense of the cosmic soup

sloshing around in my chest.

Once the lesson lands,

the words start itching,

like they want to go home

back into the ether

where all over-lived thoughts rest.

I promise it’s not you.

It’s me.

And my existential need

to tidy up my soul

But if you ever catch one of my words

before it vanishes

know it was true

in that moment.

It was meant a secret between me and you

And maybe,

hopefully,

It’s enough to get us through.

Because permanence is overrated,

but sincerity,

even in passing

is eternal.