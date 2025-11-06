Celebrating my 750th deleted post! -in a poem 😆
The Vanishing Act
I post my heart,
all dressed up in metaphors and moonlight,
hit publish
and breathe like I’ve just released a flock of butterflies
into the world.
For a moment,
it feels perfect.
True.
Alive.
Then the sun comes up,
I reread it,
and think
“oh no… they’ve seen my insides.”
Cue the delete button ballet.
Finger hovering like:
“Do I need this vulnerability
floating around unsupervised?”
People say,
“Why do you keep deleting your posts?
We were reading that!”
Covers face
Peeks from behind fingers
whispers…
I wanted you to read it.
But I didn’t want it to stay.
It felt right yesterday
but today it feels like wearing last week’s emotions
as an outfit that no longer fits.
Sometimes I write to connect,
sometimes to heal,
and sometimes just to make sense of the cosmic soup
sloshing around in my chest.
Once the lesson lands,
the words start itching,
like they want to go home
back into the ether
where all over-lived thoughts rest.
I promise it’s not you.
It’s me.
And my existential need
to tidy up my soul
But if you ever catch one of my words
before it vanishes
know it was true
in that moment.
It was meant a secret between me and you
And maybe,
hopefully,
It’s enough to get us through.
Because permanence is overrated,
but sincerity,
even in passing
is eternal.
We all have our ways to tidy up our soul. Luv U!
I like you 😊🙃🤪