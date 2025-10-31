Please let me know when YOU see Israel 👈👀 in ChatGPT's analysis below.
My question:
How can there be nonviolent communication success with psychopaths and Machiavellian personalities?
ChatGPT said:
Here’s the key point upfront:
👉 Nonviolent Communication (NVC) can sometimes improve clarity, reduce escalation, and help you stay grounded with someone high in psychopathy or Machiavellian traits — but it cannot create genuine empathy or moral change in them.
Let’s unpack that clearly:
🚫 What NVC cannot do
NVC assumes the other person has the capacity or desire for empathy.
Psychopathy and Machiavellianism often involve: 👇👀
Lack of guilt or remorse
Emotional detachment from others’ suffering
Instrumental (“strategic”) empathy — reading emotions to manipulate outcomes
Enjoyment of control or deception
So, while you can speak compassionately, they may see this as weakness, data, or leverage.
This is why NVC should never be used as a tool of reconciliation or therapy with a high-risk manipulator — only as a communication strategy for safety, de-escalation, or detachment.
⚙️ 2. What NVC can do
With someone who has psychopathic or Machiavellian traits, you can use NVC to:
Keep yourself safe and emotionally regulated.Staying calm, neutral, and specific helps you avoid feeding into manipulation or rage cycles.
Clarify facts and limits.NVC can help you state boundaries (“I’m not available to continue this conversation if it turns disrespectful”) without emotional fuel.
Maintain your integrity.You act from compassion and self-awareness, even if the other person lacks it.
Gather information.Calm, nonjudgmental communication sometimes helps reveal motives or next steps.
🛡️ 3. How to adapt NVC for self-protection
Traditional NVC follows four steps: Observation → Feeling → Need → Request.
With psychopathic or manipulative personalities, adapt it:
Step 1. Observation:
Keep it purely factual, avoid emotional loading.
“You said you’d arrive by 3 PM, but it’s now 5:30.”
Step 2. Feeling:
Use neutral phrasing — don’t reveal vulnerabilities.
“That creates uncertainty about our next steps.”
(rather than “I feel hurt/disappointed,” which they might exploit)
Step 3. Need:
Frame it as a logistical or practical need, not an emotional one.
“I need clarity to plan accordingly.”
Step 4. Request:
State clear, measurable boundaries.
“If you can’t confirm plans in advance, I’ll move forward without waiting.”
🧭 4. The deeper goal
The real success of NVC in these cases isn’t in changing them — it’s in:
Preserving your dignity and sanity
Preventing escalation
Maintaining control over your emotional energy
Exiting manipulative dynamics safely and clearly
⚠️ 5. When to step back
If you notice:
Gaslighting (“You’re crazy, I never said that”)
Shifting blame
Cold or calculated reactions to emotional appeal
Repetitive boundary violations
Then NVC has reached its limit.
At that point, the healthiest response is distance, gray-rocking, and if needed, professional or legal boundaries (documentation, no-contact, mediation through third parties).
Seems the artificial idiot came up with some good guides to follow. It does imply that psychopaths can only understand and/or respect violent communications. When a psychopath looks into a mirror they do not see a psychopath. And yes, if a Nobel Psychopath award was given, I think we all know who would win it.
Step 5 looks like how we should be dealing with Israel and its supporters, but aren't.
But this sort of information used to be more widely available, back in the days of books and bookstores. No more how-to-set-boundaries self help books and everything falls apart.