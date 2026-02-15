Checkmate
Not sure anyone else is seeing this?
Make being homeless illegal
Implement Gaza AI surveillance tech in USA (solarireport)
Rally college grads whose degrees are worthless (and others) to join ice via incentives, train them with IDF soldiers
Build dual purpose ice detention centers in USA
Remove any foreigners here in the country to work at jobs soon to be extinct
AI and robotics take over jobs
As USA citizens become homeless or resist - new detention centers are capable of handling the capacity jails cannot and new discombobulator tools can incapacitate to clear people out quickly
Did I miss anything? I know I'm missing atleast a few things
7) Destroy the middle class. How could I leave that out?
8) privatize etc to extract every last drop from us
The AI/robotic solent green factories next to the detention centers.