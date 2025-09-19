⚠️ Warning this post may disturb some people. I'm guessing everyone already knows this. I'm just now opening my eyes.

I got to thinking, if Bible prophecy is real then it would make sense - this current war is somewhere in the Bible. I went on a search tonight and this is what I found.

According to Christian Zionists it is in Revelations.

Christian Zionists appear to be leading Israel to their doom on purpose to bring about the end of the world.

Disclaimer: Revelations is a deep and symbolic book of the Bible that has been interpreted in many ways. The below is someone's interpretation of it. My reason for posting it is actually concern for Jewish people because if this is true, it's really bad and Christian Zionists are making it worse.

Copy and pasted below:

“Many websites describe interpretations of the Book of Revelation and other biblical texts that foretell a period of intense suffering for the Jewish people during the end times. This theological view is especially prominent in Christian Zionism and dispensationalist theology.

Those who hold this view believe that after Christians are raptured to heaven, the Jewish people will enter a period of "tribulation." During this time, they will endure immense horrors and persecution, and most of them will be destroyed. Those who survive will then convert to Christianity and become God's restored people on Earth.

“JEWISH PERSECUTIONS IN REVELATION

The book of Revelation thunders with the fulfillment of covenant curses, unmasking the Jewish leaders as agents of Satan who, in their madness and jealousy, waged war against Christ and His Church. These events are not eschatological fantasies but first-century realities, predicted by Jesus when He declared, "They will deliver you to tribulation and will kill you, and you will be hated by all nations because of My name" (Matthew 24:9). Revelation presents this tribulation as the direct outworking of Judah's covenant rebellion, her curse-induced irrationality, and her unholy alliance with Rome.

"Behold, He is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see Him, even those who pierced Him; and all the tribes of the land will mourn over Him" - Revelation 1:7.

The language here speaks unmistakably of Judah: "those who pierced Him"indicts the Jews who crucified Christ, while "all the tribes of the land" reflects the divided tribal allotments under the Mosaic covenant. Their mourning is not of repentance, but the anguish of a nation suffering under the covenant curses—culminating in the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70, when their temple burned, their people perished, and their covenant was shattered.

Revelation 2:9 reveals the spiritual depth of their rebellion: "Those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan." These leaders, claiming covenant faithfulness, are exposed as blasphemers aligned with Satan, their actions driven by covenant-induced madness. Their hostility toward the Church culminates in Christ's promise of ultimate vindication: "I will make them come and bow down at your feet, and make them know that I have loved you" (Revelation 3:9). Here, the synagogue of Satan—the cursed remnant of apostate Judah—is stripped of its pride, forced to acknowledge the triumph of the Church they sought to destroy.

The harlot of Revelation 17—adorned in purple and scarlet, drunk on the blood of saints—is none other than apostate Jerusalem. Her luxurious attire echoes the high priestly garments, revealing her Jewish identity, while her bloodlust exposes the violent madness predicted in Deuteronomy 28:28. Jerusalem, once the city of God, has become a harlot, selling herself for political power and security in her alliance with Rome. But this unholy partnership seals her doom. The beast she rides turns on her, devouring her flesh and burning her with fire, as Rome becomes the instrument of her destruction.

"In her was found the blood of prophets and saints and all who have been slain on the earth" - Revelation 18:24.

This verse underscores the culmination of covenant rebellion. Jerusalem, under the curse of madness and jealousy, became a city of blood, her streets flowing with the blood of the prophets and the early Christian martyrs. Her destruction, prophesied in Matthew 24:21, is the "great tribulation" unlike any other, as the covenant curses fall with devastating precision.

The apocalyptic imagery of Revelation 6:12-17—earthquakes, blackened sun, and blood-red moon—depicts not the end of the cosmos but the end of Judah's political and religious order. These signs mirror the Mosaic covenant curses, symbolizing the extinguishing of Judah's light. Similarly, the plagues of Revelation 8:6-13—hail, fire, poisoned waters, and darkness—echo the judgments on Egypt, now directed at the new covenant-breaker, Jerusalem.

Yet Revelation's story does not end in despair. The fall of the harlot city is contrasted with the rise of the bride of Christ. As Jerusalem burns, the Lamb stands victorious, His Kingdom advancing despite the fury of His enemies. Revelation 19:6 proclaims: "Hallelujah! For the Lord our God, the Almighty reigns." The Jewish leaders' rebellion, their violence fueled by jealousy and madness, failed utterly. Their persecution of the Church only scattered the seeds of the Gospel further, and the blood of the martyrs became the seed of an unshakable kingdom.

SUMMARY

From the Gospels to Revelation, Judah's rebellion unfolds as a tragic fulfillment of covenant curses. In the Gospels, her leaders reject Christ and invoke destruction upon themselves. In Acts, their madness and jealousy erupt into violent persecution, chasing the apostles and scattering the Church. The Epistles reveal their spiritual blindness as they infiltrate and oppose the Gospel with relentless fury. Revelation brings this rebellion to its climax: Judah becomes the harlot city, riding Rome's beast to her destruction in AD 70. Her temple burns, her streets flow with blood, and the covenant curses are fulfilled, which is precisely what we see in the New Testament, but also in the various first-century writings that further confirm what we are seeing.

Thus, as we close, I would like to share with you what extra-Biblical writers were saying about Judah, her madness and jealousy, and how it was obvious that she was under the doom of God.”

To read the rest … https://www.theshepherds.church/blog/the-curse-upon-the-jews