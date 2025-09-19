Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Churak's avatar
Sharon Churak
26m

The Church of Rome- the Catholic Church are not Christian Zionists. That would be other Christian churches.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
1h

It might be more appropriate to say they are "holding hands."

Each have a goal and the path to get there is the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture