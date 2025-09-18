Please tell me I'm wrong… but consider reading this first. I'm probably not sharing with you anything you don't already know.

I have not intentionally avoided learning about Zionism. Every time I've tried to read someone discussing it my brain took a vacation. I couldn't focus, couldn't absorb anything written. I felt like I had been hypnotized to fall asleep at the word Zion.

I made up stories in my head of what these Zionists must be… dark triad, greedy, power hungry people bent on warring. I wasn't entirely wrong but I didn't realize they had roots in Christianity.

Then I found Professor Jiang from Predictive History and came across his (what I'm calling) “Zionism for Dummies” lecture today that made it all clear. (Link at bottom)

A really rough breakdown (which I may be both oversimplifying and elaborating on):

-Christians didn't agree on religious tenants

-They colonized America and enjoyed freedom to believe whatever they want

-One of the offshoots decided Christ's second coming wasn't happening fast enough for them

((I must admit, there have been times I wished the end of the world would come so the suffering would finally end))

-These Christians, called dispensational premillenialists, believe they can bring about the second coming by starting wars and you're either for them or against them.

Pick your side.

-Evangelicals (Christian Zionists) took to TV to spread their message and convince Israel that holy war was necessary.

It's little wonder Zionism has become such a deep and enduring part of USA politics. Christian Zionists believe they were meant to help Israel wipe out their “enemies.” Here in the USA Christian evangelicals have amassed obscene amounts of money to further their ends and support their cause.

I do wonder which came first- Israel Zionists or Christian Zionists. It would make sense that Israel would come first but - would they have gotten to this point without help from Christian Zionists and USA funding?

Allegedly, Zionists support purposely massacring the children of their enemies because they want to bring about the end of the world. The more taboo acts they commit, the more division they sew, the more war… you get the idea.

Please share your thoughts and tell me all of the ways I'm wrong!

https://youtu.be/lkKrZq4YdqY?si=ju27eGosw9yn1jj3