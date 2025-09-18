Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl R Williams's avatar
Carl R Williams
8h

Organized European Jewry had zionist congresses going back as far as the 1850s at least. The idea of a Jewish homeland has been around ever since the Romans kicked them out of Jerusalem after AD 135. I have not studied it, but christian-zionism started to become more prominent very early in the 20th Century. We must consider the clandestine elements of the US and UK governments having had a hand in this and being backed by Jewish money. In my opinion, they are an example of "useful idiots," and if they think the zionist controling the country called Israel are their friends, they should think again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
8h

“Zion” national park in Utah also… thinking the Mormons are all-in too with the prepping

(the park is beautiful)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture