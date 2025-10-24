Snap is also for retired elderly people. It’s for disabled veterans. It's for **all** of the most vulnerable.

My mom is age 75, white (incase people think it's just minorities), and living in a mobile home park. She will not be eating next month since SNAP will be shut down here in California. I’m going to do my best to help her but we are all struggling. The economy is horrible, our car insurance just doubled last month, and they say inflation will go up 3% next month 😢

To make it worse my husband had an injury several months back, a severely torn calf muscle, could hardly walk, got demoted, started claiming more dependants on our taxes and hasn't switched back because bills are so high right now. Next year we will be in trouble come tax season, trying to make up the difference. Almost all of us are struggling.

One youtube video features a women eating food, talking with her mouth full, while saying - what did you do with last month's food stamps? She acuses people of buying (expensive?) processed food.

My mom lives on basic foods like lentils, veggies, not junk food, processed food. Healthy food like milk, eggs, and especially meat is very expensive…