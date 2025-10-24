Clueless people who think SNAP is ONLY for lazy working-age people, people with too many kids, or illegal immigrants...
Snap is also for retired elderly people. It’s for disabled veterans. It's for **all** of the most vulnerable.
My mom is age 75, white (incase people think it's just minorities), and living in a mobile home park. She will not be eating next month since SNAP will be shut down here in California. I’m going to do my best to help her but we are all struggling. The economy is horrible, our car insurance just doubled last month, and they say inflation will go up 3% next month 😢
To make it worse my husband had an injury several months back, a severely torn calf muscle, could hardly walk, got demoted, started claiming more dependants on our taxes and hasn't switched back because bills are so high right now. Next year we will be in trouble come tax season, trying to make up the difference. Almost all of us are struggling.
One youtube video features a women eating food, talking with her mouth full, while saying - what did you do with last month's food stamps? She acuses people of buying (expensive?) processed food.
My mom lives on basic foods like lentils, veggies, not junk food, processed food. Healthy food like milk, eggs, and especially meat is very expensive…
Right? I’m on disability. Had food stamps in New York. I need to apply in Florida. My disability is far below the poverty line. Thankful but it’s a constant struggle .
Many low-income people, after working for decades, end up with a social-security payment that is less than the approximately $900 those who have never worked a minute can collect through SSI. No SSI for those who have worked. If they are poor enough not to be able to pay their bills next month, they are allowed to subsist on the edge of the abyss of homelessness...
Many elderly people are computer-illiterate and can't afford internet access or a phone line, and some of them are too proud to ask for help. It's truly humiliating to go begging after becoming disabled or unable to pay for maintaining and insuring a car that would drive one to work.