Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

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Retired Librarian
11h

Very, very sorry, filling my heart with prayer for you

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1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Rosalind McGill's avatar
Rosalind McGill
12hEdited

Oh Heidi! Your inspired writing wrenched my heart for you and dear Daniel .

( it’s vastly different,my cirs is misunderstood by most. And no billing codes for my issues. I’m afraid to go to standard doctors. )

You guys are in my prayers overtime. & hugs

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1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
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