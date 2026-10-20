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Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Oct 20

I spent years thinking that only certain oils are healthy only to find out that they may be part of the problem for a significant amount of people suffering from chronic disease caused by toxins, mold, inflammation, autoimmunity, aging, mitochondrial dysfunction and cancer. I wrote this for anyone in this category who hasn't found healing yet. Maybe this will help you.

Wishing everyone good health, peace and joy.

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5 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
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kitten seeking answers
Oct 20

thank goodness you found a way to help Daniel. praying his healing continues improving ❤️‍🩹🙏❤️‍🩹

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