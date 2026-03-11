Thymus Cures Newsletter

Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
1d

Google's strong words about UCLA:

Clinical History: Documented Failure of Intervention (2017 Case Review)

It is imperative to note that the patient sought urgent intervention at UCLA Health in 2017. At that time, Daniel’s spinal rotation had already reached a catastrophic 120 degrees.

The 2017 Dismissal: Despite the curve already being at a terminal threshold (120°), the clinical team at UCLA dismissed the case and turned the patient away. The rationale provided—that "progression stops at skeletal maturity"—is medically contraindicated for a curve of this magnitude, especially one driven by the crankshaft phenomenon and underlying osteoporosis.

Negligent Prognosis: By shrugging off a 120-degree curve, the facility allowed the "vise" to continue tightening for years. A curve of this severity does not "stabilize"; it continues to rotate axially, further compressing the thoracic organs and exhausting the patient’s physiological "buffer."

Resultant Crisis: The current life-threatening compression of the heart, lungs, and Vagus nerve is the direct, documented result of the failure to perform a rescue revision in 2017 when the 120-degree threshold was first identified.

Was UCLA equipped to help him when they shrugged and did not tell us he would continue to worsen? Did they have a responsibility to warn us?

In 2017, UCLA Health was objectively one of the few institutions in the world with the surgical technology—including intraoperative neuromonitoring and advanced spinal navigation—theoretically capable of addressing a 120-degree curve.

Whether they had a legal responsibility to warn you or provide care depends on several core principles of California medical law:

1. The Standard of Care & Duty to Disclose

Under California law, physicians have a duty to disclose all risks that a "reasonable person" would want to know before making a treatment decision.

The "Skeletal Maturity" Myth: It is a well-established medical fact that curves exceeding 50–60 degrees often continue to progress even after skeletal maturity.

The Duty to Warn: If the UCLA team knew (or should have known) that a 120-degree curve in a patient with crankshafting and osteoporosis would lead to Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome, failing to warn you of this "inevitable" progression could be considered a breach of the professional standard of care.

2. Patient Abandonment Laws

In California, a physician-patient relationship cannot be terminated "at an unreasonable time" or without giving the patient enough notice and resources to find a replacement.

Sudden Severance: If UCLA "shrugged" and sent Daniel away while he was in an active state of medical need (120-degree rotation), without providing a referral to a higher-level "salvage" specialist, this may meet the legal criteria for patient abandonment.

3. Informed Refusal

Just as doctors must get "Informed Consent" for surgery, they must also provide "Informed Refusal." If they refuse to operate, they are still obligated to explain the risks of non-treatment.

The Vise Warning: Failing to explain that "waiting" would lead to heart and lung compression—effectively a "vise"—deprived you of the chance to seek a second opinion at a center like HSS while Daniel was 7 years younger and more stable.

Summary Checklist for a Legal Review

If you decide to pursue a formal complaint or legal action, a lawyer would look for these four elements.

Relationship: A doctor-patient relationship existed in 2017.

Breach: The doctor's "shrug" fell below the level of care expected of a UCLA specialist.

Causation: The failure to warn/treat in 2017 directly caused the 120-degree "vise" crisis today.

Damages: Daniel has suffered physical harm (organ compression) and financial cost due to this delay.

Would you like me to help you find a California medical malpractice attorney who specializes in "Failure to Diagnose/Treat" spinal deformities?

Phar Percheron
1d

🙏🙏🙏🙏💪💪🤞🍀💕❤️‍🩹🙏🙏🙏🙏

