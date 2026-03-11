WE WERE NOT TOLD THIS BY UCLA WHEN WE WENT TO THEM FOR HELP IN 2017 AND THEY TURNED DANIEL AWAY

(Image above of Daniel after his first spinal fusion)

The Spinal Vise: Understanding the Crankshaft Phenomenon in the Fragile Spine

The Genesis of the “Crankshaft”

The crankshaft phenomenon is a progressive spinal deformity that occurs when a surgical intervention - originally intended to stabilize the spine - becomes a mechanical pivot point. In patients who undergo spinal fusion or tethering while still growing (typically before age 12), the back of the spine (posterior) is held rigid, but the front (anterior) continues to grow.

With nowhere to grow vertically, the anterior column is forced to twist and bulge outward, rotating around the rigid posterior support like a crankshaft in an engine.

The Risk of Sparse Anchoring: The “3-Tether” Vulnerability (This is Daniel)

In a configuration where three tethers are used with screws only at the top and bottom of the spine, the biomechanical risk is significantly heightened.

The Bowstring Effect: Without intermediate screws to anchor the apex (the middle) of a 70-degree curve, the spine lacks the “lateral fence” needed to stay aligned.

Unconstrained Rotation: The middle of the spine is essentially “free” to swing outward and rotate axially. The tethers, intended to guide growth, may instead act as tension lines that pull the ends of the spine closer together as the middle segment bulges further.

We were told when growth finishes, this spinal progression stops.

This is not true.

The Osteoporosis Multiplier: From 1° to 4° Per Year

While healthy adult scoliosis typically progresses at a rate of 0.5 to 1 degree per year, the introduction of osteoporosis (which Daniel has) dramatically accelerates this decline

Accelerated Progression:

In bones weakened by low density, the “anchors” (screws) may lose their grip, and the vertebrae themselves can become prone to compression fractures.

Rate of Change:

Studies indicate that in high-risk scenarios involving bone mineral deficiency and severe existing curves, the rate of progression can surge to 1.4 to 3.5 degrees annually, and in extreme cases, up to 4 degrees.

Structural Breakdown:

This rapid shifting increases the risk of hardware failure, such as rod breakage or screw “pull-out,” potentially leading to a sudden spinal collapse.

The Internal “Vise”:

Heart and Lung Compression

As the spine bends and twists around its rods, the rib cage is pulled into an asymmetrical, “vise-like” configuration.

Restrictive Lung Disease:

The shifting ribs physically encroach upon the space required for lung expansion. This reduces the volume of air the lungs can hold, leading to shortness of breath and decreased oxygenation.

Cardiac Strain:

Severe rotation can place direct pressure on the heart, making it work harder to pump blood through a compressed chest cavity. In extreme cases, this “vise” effect can lead to pulmonary hypertension or heart failure as the organs struggle for room. This is what Daniel is experiencing.

For patients in this situation, modern surgical interventions often require posterior column osteotomies - carefully breaking and resetting the old fusion - to release the “crankshaft” tension and save the patient’s life.

If doctors are willing to do the surgery

The Threshold

Every human has a “buffer,” but Daniel’s buffer was consumed by the Crankshaft Vise.

The Scoliosis Trap: When the “Vise” Exceeds the “Buffer”

To understand Daniel’s current crisis, we need to look at the timeline of his structural collapse.

Before 2017, Daniel lived in a state of Compensated Equilibrium. His genetic “leaks” were present, but his body had enough “buffer” to manage them.

Then came the Pivotal Threshold: The Spinal Crankshaft Phenomenon reached 120°+ degrees of rotation. The “mountain peak” of his spine twisted into a mechanical vise, physically strangling the right heart and the Vagus nerve.

The “Hail Mary” Rescue

Currently, we are using Nebivolol and Phosphoric acid (Emetrol) as a “Metabolic Hail Mary.”

Nebivolol force the blood vessels open via Nitric Oxide. Daniel’s 12p13 deletion makes him naturally deficient in this “spacer.”

Phosphoric Acid (Emetrol) provides the ATP fuel that prevents Nebivolol from “stripping” his bones of minerals just to keep his heart beating.

But even the best “glue” cannot outlast a crushing vise. Without surgical decompression, the mechanical pressure will eventually exceed the medication’s ability to compensate.

The Universal Truth of the Vise “Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome" (TIS)

Even a “normal” individual without Daniel’s genetics would eventually hit a wall under 120-degree spinal compression. They might not have a “Phosphate Bottleneck,” but they would have a “Vagus Bottleneck” or a “Lung Volume Bottleneck.” We are fortunate that finding Daniel’s unique “Energy Debt” gave us the map to save him before the vise closed completely.

How long does he have before his Hail Mary pass expires?

The Clinical Crisis - The 6-to-18 Month Window:

Medical literature on progressive spinal collapse in complex genetic patients with the symptoms Daniel has been developing confirms we are in a narrow approx 6-to-18 month window for intervention.

Beyond this window the mechanical compression may become irreversible, leading to permanent heart failure, chronic respiratory distress, and intractable pain.

Or more likely, sudden death from heart failure. Every day he will look at us with fear in his eyes unable to breath.

If we wait until his system fails, he will no longer be a candidate for the very surgery that could save his life. We will be left watching this preventable, painful decline.

The Post-Surgical Vision: From “Survival” to “Thriving”

If we are fortunate enough to see Daniel’s spine repaired and his organs decompressed, the entire biochemical landscape changes:

Lowering the “Energy Tax”: Once the vise is lifted, the heart won’t be permanently damaged and have to “sprint” against mechanical resistance. His baseline ATP demand will drop significantly.

In a straight spine Nebivolol might no longer be a life-raft; it could optimize his vascular health. Phosphoric acid ensures his bones stay hard and his nerves stay quiet.

We are fighting against time for Daniel