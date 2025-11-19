My son cannot write but if he could, I imagine him writing the poem below for himself and children who suffer with something never given a name

Children Without a Name

I speak for myself

a child whose illness was not born of nature

but shaped by human hands

a wound carved by decisions

made far away from rooms

where I struggled to breathe

*

They gave with one hand, took with another

removed an organ meant to teach my cells

how to tell friend from foe

They took it for convenience

for research

to make marketable drugs

and implant into others

They call consequences

normal childhood sickness

as if sickness were my birthright

and not the legacy they left me

*

When the fevers came

and infections rose like tides

my body whispered

Something is wrong

there was no word for what I carried

No name

No code

No ribbon

No march

No funding drive

No cure-in-progress

Just me

and so many others

1 million strong, made weak

children stitched with shadows

*

We became a generation left in the dark

A condition so common

no one would acknowledge it

a harm so preventable

no one dared to count it

a silence so profitable

no one dared to give it form

*

::Post-thymectomy immunodeficiency syndrome::

*

Our truth is whispered only in our symptoms

our name is scattered only in our mothers grief

I speak now for the others

For the boy who learned the taste of hospitals

before he learned the taste of summer air

For the girl whose childhood was measured

in antibiotics and apologies

For the teens who grew up thinking

It was their fault

never knowing someone took

the very organ meant

to make them thrive

For the adults

who carry infections like second skin,

autoimmunity like a ghost

fatigue like a birthmark

and still do not know why

For the mothers

who begged for answers

only to be told

it’s just

“bad luck,”

“coincidence,”

“the way things are.”

And for myself

for the boy who never understood

why my frailness felt like destiny

when it was anything but

*

Our voices weave together

A torn tapestry of lives

harmed and then erased.

We were children then statistics

We were patients then footnotes

We were suffering and then silence

*

No amount of darkness

can swallow the truth forever

No archive can bury

what our bodies remember

No silence can hold back

the story of children

who deserved better

We are the ones

who lived in the shadow

of an unspoken theft

We are evidence

that science lost its way

We are the children

who suffer in quiet

generation after generation

waiting for someone

to finally say our name