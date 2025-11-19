Daniel's Poem - his stolen organ
My son cannot write but if he could, I imagine him writing the poem below for himself and children who suffer with something never given a name
Children Without a Name
I speak for myself
a child whose illness was not born of nature
but shaped by human hands
a wound carved by decisions
made far away from rooms
where I struggled to breathe
*
They gave with one hand, took with another
removed an organ meant to teach my cells
how to tell friend from foe
They took it for convenience
for research
to make marketable drugs
and implant into others
They call consequences
normal childhood sickness
as if sickness were my birthright
and not the legacy they left me
*
When the fevers came
and infections rose like tides
my body whispered
Something is wrong
there was no word for what I carried
No name
No code
No ribbon
No march
No funding drive
No cure-in-progress
Just me
and so many others
1 million strong, made weak
children stitched with shadows
*
We became a generation left in the dark
A condition so common
no one would acknowledge it
a harm so preventable
no one dared to count it
a silence so profitable
no one dared to give it form
*
::Post-thymectomy immunodeficiency syndrome::
*
Our truth is whispered only in our symptoms
our name is scattered only in our mothers grief
I speak now for the others
For the boy who learned the taste of hospitals
before he learned the taste of summer air
For the girl whose childhood was measured
in antibiotics and apologies
For the teens who grew up thinking
It was their fault
never knowing someone took
the very organ meant
to make them thrive
For the adults
who carry infections like second skin,
autoimmunity like a ghost
fatigue like a birthmark
and still do not know why
For the mothers
who begged for answers
only to be told
it’s just
“bad luck,”
“coincidence,”
“the way things are.”
And for myself
for the boy who never understood
why my frailness felt like destiny
when it was anything but
*
Our voices weave together
A torn tapestry of lives
harmed and then erased.
We were children then statistics
We were patients then footnotes
We were suffering and then silence
*
No amount of darkness
can swallow the truth forever
No archive can bury
what our bodies remember
No silence can hold back
the story of children
who deserved better
We are the ones
who lived in the shadow
of an unspoken theft
We are evidence
that science lost its way
We are the children
who suffer in quiet
generation after generation
waiting for someone
to finally say our name
It's been 20 years since I found out what happened to my son.
My posts in the next few days are dedicated to all of those harmed by thymectomy during heart surgery.