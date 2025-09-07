It won't suprise you to know, “The Science” didn't research this because they care about sucralose's affect on our health. They aren't advising people who drink diet soda to supplement with arginine.

They studied this because some cancer therapies aren't working for diet soda drinkers. When they attempt to stimulate the immune system, in order to fight the cancer, it doesn't work in arginine deficient people.

Maybe they will start recommending arginine supplementation during cancer treatment!

Who am I kidding?

They would never recommend something “natural,” especially when cancer cells use arginine and doctors are obsessed with starving cancer cells and inducing cachexia.

What's ironic about this whole situation?

Arginine deficiency, induced by sucralose in diet soda, may be what led to these people's cancer.

Arginine is required to make immune T cells and NK cells, which are critical for fighting cancer. Deficiency of arginine leads to impaired activation, proliferation, and a weaker anti-tumor response, suppresses the production of essential anti-tumor factors such as IFN-γ and TNF-α, reducing the ability of immune cells to combat cancer.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Maybe they're just admitting this because they fear diet soda sales will go down in cancer patients? 🤔💰