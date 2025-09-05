You may have heard about dynamic pricing, how shops online and in person are changing prices based on how much they think you will pay for an item.

Kroger, Macy's and Albertson's are adopting facial recognition to their dynamic pricing and Walmart has patented a way to read facial expressions to determine how much they can charge you based on your expression:

My solution if you shop at one of these stores is to make distasteful faces and walk out without buying anything once in every 3 times you shop (pick it up, look at the price and walk out)… ?

YouTube Short video below is a great parody of how convoluted dynamic pricing is:

https://youtube.com/shorts/acpd3UXQdmw?si=JYa2A2_d9n5Owyma

Of coarse, this won't apply to you if you shop at mom and pop stores, you're a member of a co-op or if you grow your own food.