The original cause of autism was oxygen deprivation, and mini strokes.

Current causes of Autism are linked to ion channel and NMDA defects (both part of the same biochemical pathway).

Comparing Then and Now

Early brain injuries like oxygen deprivation or mini-strokes are strongly connected to ion channel defects and cell death, suggesting that these "older" hypotheses for autism are foundational causes that lead to the "newer" observed effects. Bioelectric signaling, which is dependent on properly functioning ion channels, provides the central link between these two phenomena.

The Cascade of Events

Oxygen deprivation (hypoxia) and mini-strokes (ischemia) disrupts the energy production of brain cells, primarily through mitochondrial dysfunction. Without sufficient oxygen, the cell cannot produce enough ATP to power its essential functions, including ion pumps.

This process has the following effects:

-Ion homeostasis failure: Ion pumps, such as the sodium-potassium pump, fail due to the lack of ATP. This leads to the loss of a cell's membrane potential and an uncontrolled influx of ions, particularly calcium.

-Glutamate excitotoxicity: The ionic imbalance triggers neurons to release an excessive amount of the neurotransmitter glutamate. This overstimulates glutamate receptors (NMDA and AMPA receptors), leading to a massive influx of calcium into neurons.

-Cell death cascade: The flood of intracellular calcium triggers several destructive processes, including the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which cause oxidative stress and damage cellular components. This leads to a cascade of events that can result in both necrotic (uncontrolled) and apoptotic (programmed) cell death.

The consequences of ion channel dysfunction is the same as cellular damage initiated by oxygen deprivation. Both create a domino effect that results in the long-term ion channel dysfunction observed in many autistic brains.

Damaged ion channels

The surge of ions and toxic byproducts of oxidative stress can directly damage and alter the function of existing ion channels.

The massive cell death and disruption of electrical signals fundamentally corrupt the brain's bioelectric blueprint, which normally guides neural circuit formation. Research has demonstrated that bioelectric signaling is crucial for regulating the migration and differentiation of neurons and is often disrupted by genetic or environmental factors, such as hypoxia.

Compensatory changes

The brain may make abnormal compensatory changes to its wiring and ion channel expression in response to the initial injury. For example, some studies on certain forms of autism show evidence of increased cell proliferation and suppressed cell death in early brain development, which may be a dysregulated response to early cell injury.

Hypoxic events can also cause epigenetic changes that alter gene expression, including those for ion channels, which can contribute to long-term neurological problems.

A unifying model

The link between early injury and later dysfunction can be viewed as a sequence of events where one causes the other.

Initial insult: An early event like hypoxia or ischemia triggers acute energy failure and a loss of ion homeostasis.

Cascade of damage: This leads to glutamate excitotoxicity, oxidative stress, and extensive cell death, particularly affecting sensitive brain regions like the hippocampus.

Corrupted blueprint: The widespread cellular stress damages existing ion channels and distorts the brain's bioelectric patterning, disrupting the normal developmental plan.

Dysfunctional outcome: The brain develops using a corrupted blueprint, resulting in the altered neural circuitry, synaptic connectivity, and aberrant ion channel function that characterizes the autistic phenotype.

This integrated understanding highlights that interventions targeting the bioelectric signals, as described by researchers like Michael Levin (curing disease by stimulating ion channels) could be effective by restoring the correct developmental blueprint, regardless of whether the initial cause was genetic or an early environmental injury.

The therapy would bypass the original cause and address the resulting abnormal electrical signaling that is actively maintaining the brain's dysfunctional state.

Causes Of Current Autism

I go over current causes of autism in the links below:

The same ion pathways I described above can be damaged by vaccine adjuvants thimerasol and aluminum:

How science lies with mice models of autism:

How tylnol may cause autism (please read the above posts first or this one may not make sense):