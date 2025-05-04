Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
21h

A lot of factors are increasing California's electricity prices. The new Data center(s) planned for us are one of *many*.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
Rosalind McGill's avatar
Rosalind McGill
13h

& it’s wild how we forget already when Spain , Portugal and parts of Spain had a total blackout?

They treat us like idiots, the fools .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture