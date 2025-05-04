If you live right next to a Data Center, suffer from massive light and environmental pollution, your electricity prices won't rise but if you “got lucky” and the Data center is in your state but not near you, your electricity prices will skyrocket to pay for their electricity.

This happened in Georgia. See 9:15 in the video below:

It's happening in California, even people who purchased and pay to upkeep solar panels are now being gouged. We were promised free electricity when we took out a loan for a new roof (required to put solar panels up) and all the panels which totalled close to $100,000. Now. New laws are trying to force solar owners to pay electricity just like everyone else in the name of “equity.” People like us who got solar so we didn't have to sell our home when our electricity prices skyrocketed in 2016, are now facing having both solar loan payments AND an electric bill - BOTH!