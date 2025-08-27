The Owner of this data center remains a mystery. What we do know - it will consume 2xs the power of all Wyoming residents and 5xs the water. Considering the under-reporting factor of 12, this could mean it will use closer to 60xs the amount of water and 24xs the power of Wyoming residents.

As AI drives massive electricity demand and energy costs increase, data center owners are acquiring utilities to secure their own energy supply.

The trend has drawn Blackstone and BlackRock to purchase Minnesota Power and Texas/New Mexico utilities which will lead to increased rates for residential customers and a focus on profits over public service.

https://youtu.be/h3Duffpz-HM?si=Hdot54TNv_kj9lqY