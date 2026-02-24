Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
3dEdited

UCLA Is also the hospital that invented the car T cell therapy thymus organoid, made from infants thymus organs taken during heart surgery that is now $10 billion per year industry, which is expected to increase to up to $280 billion. As per my previous post

https://thymuscures.substack.com/p/10-billionyear-drug-uses-thymus-organs?r=1v47r7

This isn't even all of it. A majority of the deaths right after heart surgery are conditions directly caused by removing the thymus organ during heart surgery. They make huge profit off of these deadly illnesses that they cause right. Not only is there a risk of immune defects throughout life , but there's also risk of death. A specific doctor pioneer of heart surgery prior to them removing the thymus during heart surgery successfully did heart surgery without removing the thymus and listed all of the reasons why you should never remove the thymus, and these were part of them because he knew the anatomy of the human and the way that specific nerves and veins are wrapped around the thymus like saran wrap.

I have so many posts I want to write showing all of this, because it's the proof that they haven't been sharing that they're causing deaths immediately after heart surgery, they're studying them without treating them, they're making money off the organs, the grant research on the organs. Grant research on the suffering children .And then they've made billions of dollar industry at a pharmaceuticals made from these organs

Reply
Share
Luke's avatar
Luke
3d

I am not sure if it’s possible not fully understanding what you are up against. But I do believe you Heidi. Keep all of the evidence as linear and straightforward as possible. You are going to need some big $ help (lawyers) if you ever have the slightest chance in exposing this.

You will need to find one that believes in your story so much they will take the case on a contingency basis. Good luck!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture