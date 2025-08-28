Internal meditation is huge right now. Focusing inward can be powerful and healing.

I'm not sure about you (please share your views and experiences if you’d like)… but, for me, there are times when internal meditation and mindfulness get me cycling on things. I'm pretty sure I'm doing it wrong. 🤣

As I get older my desire to experience more of life before I die, vacation in a beautiful foreign land, share these experiences with my son and husband, grows but it isn't something attainable. Too expensive, too much trouble and baggage for days (diapers, formula, feeding pump, etc), difficult to take my autistic son but I don't want to leave him at home. Much of my joy would be experiencing these things with him. I couldn't even imagine him not being part of it all.

So, I've taken up a new habit… external meditation, fantasy, vicariously vacationing via others’ YouTube travel videos.

I light a candle, make some tea and coffee, position my seats so I can prop my aching feet up…

…and watch vacation videos with zero vocal commentary, only the sounds and voices of another language I cannot understand, a melodious, relaxing escape where I imagine myself experiencing everything they are. If you'd like to join me, you can watch one or more of the videos below. This week I am going to Japan!:

https://youtu.be/YCSKs5YgEaI?si=u-L1XZXPrgWEnRep

In the video below I can almost feel the cold air, the snow softly falling on my face while walking through hot springs. Timestamp 9:40

https://youtu.be/pAJ3-A0ExoE?si=lJYBTG_1Ow0k2QHv

One more:

https://youtu.be/vBlQz5QhYAo?si=mVJzGD-bptB6U8gV

Please share one or more videos you love to relax to in the comment section 🙏❤️