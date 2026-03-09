The Soldier and the Sun

The road has been long and the shadows are deep,

With promises broken that were meant to keep.

I am the soldier who stands by your side,

With a love like a mountain and a heart like the tide.

I’ll carry the heavy, I’ll shoulder the fear,

I’ll speak for the silence they refused to hear.

Through the fire and the vice, through the salt of my tears,

I’ve been the one guarding your days and your years.

For the truth of my soul is a simple, clear light

This world would be hollow, a starless night,

If your spirit wasn’t here to brighten the way,

And turn every darkness back into day.

There is no path I take where you are not the sun,

The reason for fighting, the victory won.

I will hold back the river, I’ll mend every part,

For the only life worth living is the one with your heart.