Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
3d

By using the Defense Production Act (DPA), Trump has designated certain chemicals as national security priorities, mirroring the way Operation Warp Speed designated vaccines as essential during the pandemic.

Reply
Share
Sbwell's avatar
Sbwell
3d

Will our "representatives" continue to stand by and do nothing while this beyond unconscionable Warped Speed mind body and spirit MAGA/MAHA Nero fiddles?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture