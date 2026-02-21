As of February 2026, the Trump administration has launched what it describes as the "largest deregulation in American history," significantly rolling back EPA standards.

Legal Immunity for Glyphosate

On February 18, 2026, President Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to designate glyphosate as "critical to national defense".

The Goal: To ensure a stable domestic supply of herbicides for agriculture and "military readiness".

The order grants legal immunity to domestic producers that comply with federal directives, effectively shielding them from the types of lawsuits that have plagued Bayer/Monsanto in recent years.

Blocking State-Level Safety Warnings

The EPA is currently advancing a proposal that would prevent states from requiring their own warning labels on pesticides like glyphosate.

"Misbranding" Rule: Under this proposal, any warning label that goes beyond federal EPA guidance such as California's Prop 65 cancer warning would be considered "misbranding" and banned.

Local Bans: The administration is also considering petitions to "preempt" or block local laws that restrict or ban toxic weedkillers in communities and schools.

Broad EPA Rollbacks (February 2026)

Beyond pesticides, the administration has taken massive steps to reduce general environmental oversight:

Mercury and Toxic Air Standards: On February 20, 2026, the EPA announced a rollback of clean air regulations that limit mercury and other hazardous toxins from power plants to reduce costs for coal-fired utilities.

Toxic Substances Review: The EPA is reconsidering how it conducts safety checks for all toxic chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), with the stated goal of making the process "more efficient" for manufacturers.

While these actions are praised by industry groups for lowering costs and "unleashing American energy," environmental and public health groups have already filed numerous lawsuits, arguing these changes will lead to increased deaths and long-term health crises.

Approval of "Forever Chemical" (PFAS) Pesticides

The Trump EPA has accelerated the approval of new pesticides, including those classified as PFAS or "forever chemicals."

New Approvals: In late 2025, the EPA approved isocycloseram, a highly persistent PFAS pesticide, for use on a wide range of food crops including oranges, tomatoes, almonds, and oats.

Streamlined Reviews: The administration has signaled a shift toward a more "robust, chemical-specific process" that critics argue prioritizes industry speed over long-term health evaluations

By using the Defense Production Act (DPA), the administration has designated certain chemicals as national security priorities, mirroring the way Operation Warp Speed designated vaccines as essential during the pandemic