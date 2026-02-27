Look closer now, past the white-coated pride,

To the places where thymus and life-blood collide.

It isn’t a leaf sitting loose on a stone,

It’s a tangled-up graft, in the chest-cavity grown.

It’s shrink-wrapped in fascia, a stubborn, tight bond,

Glued to the heart and the chambers beyond.

Beware of the “horns” reaching up to the chin,

Where the parathyroid cousins are tucked deep within.

If you pull on the thymus to give it a “toss,”

The calcium’s balance may pay for the loss.

And watch for the duct, that thin, milky thread,

The Thoracic so fragile a surgeon should dread;

One nick of the blade, one “simple” mistake,

And the chest fills with chyle in a shimmering lake.

Then there’s the plumbing, the short, stubby veins,

That bridge to the Highway where red torrent reigns.

Tear them too quickly? The “roadway” will burst,

Harvesting the organ goes from bad to the worst.”

Don’t forget Phrenic, the nerve on the side,

Where the power for breathing is trying to hide;

If the thymus is “carved” with a hand that is bold,

The lungs might stay silent, the diaphragm cold.

So spare us the irony, the “harmless” routine,

For a “nicked” little organ that’s “merely” a guard,

Its roots are dug deep and its exit is hard.