NOTE: This pathway is the same pathway implicated in Vaccine-induced and Tylnol-induced Autism (NMDA ion channel Glutamine imbalance).

Would Autism have developed if vaccine adjuvants hadn't further damaged these delicate pathways in the brain? Were vaccines the last straw in a cascade of events leading to Autism?

B12 and Folate in pregnancy

High maternal levels of both B12 and folate disrupt the delicate balance of the glutamate-glutamine cycle in the developing fetal brain. A primary concern is the potential for an elevated excitatory-to-inhibitory (E/I) signaling ratio, which has been implicated as a possible mechanism in autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

High levels of folate alone or both folate and vitamin B12 at the time of birth is associated with the highest risk of having a child with autism.

Mothers with very high folate levels (more than four times the adequate amount) had double the risk of having a child with ASD.

Mothers with very high B12 levels had triple the risk.

The risk was highest—17.6 times higher—when both folate and vitamin B12 levels were extremely high.

Why excess folate and B12 may be a concern

The body's one-carbon metabolism cycle relies on both folate and vitamin B12. A deficiency in one of these vitamins can affect the pathway that uses the other. Some potential mechanisms for why excessive levels might be problematic include:

Impaired metabolism: Some experts theorize that excessive folic acid can overwhelm the body's ability to convert it to a usable form (methylfolate), especially in individuals with a common genetic mutation (MTHFR). This can lead to a buildup of unmetabolized folic acid in the bloodstream.

High levels of unmetabolized folic acid may compete for the body's folate receptors, potentially leading to a functional folate deficiency at the cellular level even when overall blood levels are high. In the presence of vitamin B12 deficiency, this could produce additional ill effects.

High-dose supplements, particularly when combined with high intake from fortified foods, may lead to excessive levels.

However, avoiding supplements to prevent a potential risk is dangerous, as adequate folic acid prevents serious birth defects.

Researchers and clinicians emphasize that pregnant women should continue to follow current supplementation guidelines until more definitive information is available.