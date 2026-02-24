Government research on the entire population without their knowledge or consentPART 1 - PLEASE SEE PART 2 AFTER THISFeb 24, 2026321Share321Share
For the person who's trying to send me a private message. I can see that a private message is being sent to be. But I am unable to open it. So I'm sorry, unfortunately, I can't respond and because I blocked you, you probably won't be able to see this comment but if you log in with a different substack account you're welcome to respond here. I Just don't want the type of comments you put on The Other page.Casting doubt when I have the proof that they are doing this and I already have proof of what they've done to my son using him as a lab rat, taking his thymus organ without my permission or consent, putting him in a study group without my permission or consent, not treating him for the conditions that they have caused refusing treatment multiple times and continuing to take organs from children after five decades of research knowing that this is unethical, harmful and this is live experimentation on infants. They continue to receive grant money to study these people as adults without ever treating them for their conditions and they using these infant's organs to make multibillion-dollar drugs. If that isn't enough to make you believe that they are doing unethical things behind our back, I don't know what is. You're welcome to your opinions and your views I just don't want them on my page right now. I'm going through enough trying to organize this and get the information out.
There are going to be multiple parts to this series. Please be patient with me as I upload more of the questions I ask and the answers I receive.
The reason I include an overlap in my screenshots is to show this is the whole conversation and when you see the overlap, you see this is the entire conversation - nothing cut off or added to.