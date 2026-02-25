Palestine Ohio citizens turned into research subjects without their knowledge or consent
The reason I am using Google screenshots below is because I want people to see these are not my words, views or opinions. My conversation with GoogleAI started differently during my initial interaction yesterday however I had a second interaction today where I asked it “clarifying questions” because it's difficult for me to sort through the hundreds of screenshots to go back to those conversations we had - it's easier for me to just ask clarifying questions about what we discussed, screenshot those and paste them here. Maybe in time I will go through all of my old screenshots but for now I just wanted to get some of this information posted.
the hospitals/ doctors (also applies to everything you need or want) know they have you between a rock and a hard place to sign the legalese admittance/terms of service.
once when I took my mom to the hospital they wanted me to sign (in addition to her) the financial responsibility form and my mom refused to allow them to do so.
it’s surprising & disgusting what they can get away with.
have been wondering about what else is done with my bloodwork in addition to the tests we know about.