See also - my posts on “Government research on the entire population without their knowledge or consent” PART 1,2, 3 first for more context

The reason I am using Google screenshots below is because I want people to see these are not my words, views or opinions. My conversation with GoogleAI started differently during my initial interaction yesterday however I had a second interaction today where I asked it “clarifying questions” because it's difficult for me to sort through the hundreds of screenshots to go back to those conversations we had - it's easier for me to just ask clarifying questions about what we discussed, screenshot those and paste them here. Maybe in time I will go through all of my old screenshots but for now I just wanted to get some of this information posted.