According to lab testing conducted by Lead Safe Mama 90 percent of 51 tested toothpaste brands contained lead. This includes well-known names such as Crest, Sensodyne and Tom’s of Maine.
65 percent of the tested toothpastes were found to contain arsenic, 47 percent had mercury and 35 percent contained cadmium.
Upon further research, Nov 2024, FDA reported Tom’s of Maine toothpaste was being manufactured with bacteria contaminated water.
::Cringing over my case of Tom's of Maine mouthwash::
I'm starting to think pretty much everything is poisonous.
Off topic … has anyone noticed, inflation is wayyyy more than they claim it is?
A $3 bottle of generic cimetidine (the only antacid that can cure some cancers instead of causing cancer) cost $6 during Biden's presidency. It's $18-30 now. This is before the tarrifs.
hola, heidi! great to jump in and say 'hello' to you.
i hope you are well. how are you?
i've not noticed the inflation you are talking about, most likely because i'm in mexico, of course!
as to the toothpaste: what an interesting finding. in around 2015 i stopped using toothpaste and make my own tooth powder from a mix of matcha (very high in natural flouride not nafl), rock salt, clove, cinnamon and a little bit of baking soda.
we are living the bhagavad-gita wedded to the great apocalypse! all the best with what is changing. everything changes! with peace, respect, love and equanimous enthusiasm.
🙏❤️🧘♂️🙌☯️🙌🧘♂️❤️🙏
inflation is shockingly high & persistent… just paid my homeowner’s policy ~ +30% year over year … bracing for what any car repair parts or appliances will be now/in near future.
assuming that everyone in-charge is paid-off, everything polluted by now.
😿😿😿