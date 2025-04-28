According to lab testing conducted by Lead Safe Mama 90 percent of 51 tested toothpaste brands contained lead. This includes well-known names such as Crest, Sensodyne and Tom’s of Maine.

65 percent of the tested toothpastes were found to contain arsenic, 47 percent had mercury and 35 percent contained cadmium.

Upon further research, Nov 2024, FDA reported Tom’s of Maine toothpaste was being manufactured with bacteria contaminated water.

