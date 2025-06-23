Rapamycin was first discovered in bacteria living in Easter Island soil in the 1970s. Doctors now use it to prevent organ-transplant rejection, as it is a powerful immunosuppressant.

Research is ongoing to explore rapamycin's potential in other areas, including cancer treatment, autoimmune diseases, and it is being touted as a “Wonder Drug” in the anti-aging community.

Rapamycin binds to a protein called FKBP12, and this complex then binds to and inhibits the mTOR protein.

mTOR (mammalian target of rapamycin) is a key regulator of cell growth, metabolism, and protein synthesis.

By inhibiting mTOR, rapamycin effectively blocks the signaling pathways that lead to T cell activation and proliferation, which are critical for immune responses.

This suppression of T cell activity helps prevent the body from recognizing the transplanted organ as foreign and initiating an attack (rejection). It blocks the immune system from recognizing and fighting infections.

Like all immunosuppressants, rapamycin can cause side effects, including increased risk of infection, kidney problems, and other complications.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol is found in grapes and other plants. Resveratrol can directly inhibit mTOR activity through various mechanisms, including:

Resveratrol can directly inhibit mTOR kinase activity. It can increase the interaction between mTOR and DEPTOR, a negative regulator of mTOR, leading to mTOR inhibition. It can can activate AMPK, which in turn can inhibit mTOR.

Other herbs and supplements that inhibit mTOR:

Curcumin, EGCG (found in green tea), and quercetin. Other natural compounds with mTOR-inhibiting properties include diosgenin, timosaponin III, 3,3'-diindolylmethane, gallic acid, and genistein.

Specific Examples:

Resveratrol:

Found in red grapes, peanuts, and mulberries, resveratrol is a polyphenol that has demonstrated the ability to inhibit cell proliferation and mTOR signaling.

Curcumin:

The active compound in turmeric, curcumin has been shown to inhibit mTORC1 and mTORC2, and has been linked to various health benefits, including anti-tumor activity.

EGCG:

A major component of green tea, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a dual phosphoinositide-3-kinase/mTOR inhibitor.

Quercetin:

A flavonoid found in many plants, quercetin has shown anticancer activity by inhibiting the PI3K-AKT-mTOR pathway.

Kaempferol:

A flavonol found in kale, beans, and green tea, kaempferol has been shown to inhibit mTOR and exert anticancer effects.

Berberine:

A compound found in several plants, berberine has been shown to inhibit mTOR, Akt, and MAPK pathways, potentially inducing autophagy.

Paeonol:

Found in Paeonia suffruticosa, paeonol has been shown to inhibit cell proliferation and induce autophagy.

Gambogenic acid:

A polyprenylated xanthone from gamboge, gambogenic acid has been shown to induce apoptosis and autophagy by inhibiting the mTOR pathway.

Rhus tripartita extract:

A plant extract rich in polyphenols and flavonoids, Rhus tripartita extract has shown apoptotic effects by inhibiting the mTOR pathway.

Gingerol:

An active component of ginger, 6-gingerol can induce autophagy by inhibiting the AKT/mTOR pathway.

Betulinic acid:

Found in birch, eucalyptus, and sycamore trees, betulinic acid has shown potential in inhibiting mTOR.

Salidroside:

Derived from Rhodiola, salidroside has been shown to have various biological effects, including potential mTOR inhibition.

Gypenoside XVII:

Found in Gynostemma pentaphyllum, gypenoside XVII may protect against cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases.

Diosgenin glucoside:

A component of Trillium tschonoskii Max.

mTOR and the thymus

mTOR is a protein kinase that plays a crucial role in T cell development and function within the thymus, and also in the maintenance of peripheral T cell homeostasis. It acts as a central regulator, integrating signals from the environment to orchestrate T cell fate decisions and metabolic reprogramming.

T cells develop in a stepwise process within the thymus, and mTOR signaling is essential for this process. mTOR forms two main complexes, mTORC1 and mTORC2, each with distinct functions in thymocyte development.

mTOR signaling, particularly mTORC1 in thymic epithelial cells (TECs), is critical for thymopoiesis (the generation of T cells in the thymus) and maintaining thymus size.

mTORC2 also plays a role in TEC development and function, impacting the generation of various T cell lineages.

Medullary TECs (mTECs) can secrete fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), which promotes mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling in cortical TECs (cTECs), contributing to thymus growth and function.

mTORC1 is involved in metabolic changes that occur during T cell development, including the switch to aerobic glycolysis during T cell activation.

mTOR's Role in Peripheral T Cell Homeostasis:

Mature T cells in the periphery (outside the thymus) exist in a quiescent state characterized by low metabolic activity and cell size. mTOR activity needs to be actively controlled to maintain this quiescent state and peripheral T cell homeostasis.

mTORC1-dependent metabolic reprogramming is also involved in peripheral T cell activation and differentiation.

mTOR signaling also plays a role in T cell memory formation.

mTOR signaling is crucial in dictating the balance between effector and regulatory T cell differentiation.

mTORC1 and mTORC2 have distinct roles in preventing the generation of regulatory T cells.

mTOR integrates cytokine signals to guide T cell fate decisions during differentiation.

Dysregulation of mTOR signaling can lead to various immune deficiencies.

In summary, mTOR signaling is a critical regulator of T cell development and function, playing a central role in thymocyte development, peripheral T cell homeostasis, and metabolic reprogramming. Its dysregulation can have significant consequences for immune function and health.

So, do you stop taking these things?

It is up to you but I think it’s worth reconsidering if you are healthy and do not have cancer. Your immune system is vital for good health, fighting cancer and infections.

I have avoided ALL of these supplements in my son who's thymus was stolen. I advise anyone who has a defective immune system, consider many diseases are from immune defects and further damaging the immune system by lowering mTOR might not be the best decision.