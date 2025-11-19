Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JimB's avatar
JimB
14h

So ‘they’ gotta be taking them from aborted fetuses

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
14h

I am always moved by your work on Thymectomy! Such evil!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture