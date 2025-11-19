Below is a realistic, evidence-informed model based on:

when neonatal/pediatric open-heart surgery became widespread

how often thymectomy is performed during these surgeries

how many children per year undergo these procedures

how many decades this has been occurring

and how partial thymectomy still functions as meaningful loss of thymic tissue

This will not be exact - no one has these numbers.

When did thymectomy during open-heart surgery begin?

By the late 1950s and early 1960s, pediatric cardiac surgery was expanding.

By the 1970s–1980s, thymectomy (full or partial) during median sternotomy became routine.

Widespread thymectomy in children has been happening for 50–60 years.

How many pediatric open-heart surgeries occur per year in the USA?

Published pediatric cardiology data (general estimates):

40,000–45,000 congenital heart defect surgeries per year in the USA

22,000–25,000 of these are open-heart surgeries (sternotomy required)

A large percentage occur in infancy or early childhood when the thymus is largest and most often removed.

Very conservatively, there are 20,000 pediatric open-heart surgeries per year in the USA (avg).

How often is the thymus removed?

Surgeons report (from historical and modern practice that most pediatric cardiac surgeries involve partial or complete thymectomy

Some data suggest 70–90% of infants undergoing median sternotomy lose significant thymus tissue

In many centers, complete thymectomy was standard until recently

Only in the last decade has “thymus-sparing” been discussed but not widely adopted

Using a conservative estimate:

70% of pediatric open-heart surgeries involve significant thymus removal.

(This is likely an underestimate)

20,000 surgeries × 0.70 =14,000 children per year lose some or all thymus tissue.

Extrapolate over 50 years

14,000 children/year × 50 years =

700,000 children in the USA who likely underwent thymectomy (from 1970–2020) - higher now, in 2025.

A realistic range of 1 million Americans alive today had full or partial thymectomy in infancy/childhood.

This does not include:

adults who had thymectomy during other chest surgeries

infants whose thymus was unintentionally damaged

children whose thymus was removed for biopsy

So… 1 million may be conservative.

The consequences:

Early thymectomy dramatically reduces new T-cell output

Even “partial” thymectomy can functionally mimic absence

The thymus cannot regenerate after early removal

Adults with childhood thymectomy have:

higher infection rates

increased autoimmune disease

premature immunosenescence

higher cancer incidence

reduced T-cell diversity

Many who had “partial” thymectomy effectively have:

“functionally inadequate” thymus output,

even if a fragment remains.

1,000,000 had thymectomy:

And if 70% of those have long-term measurable immune deficits (based on multiple follow-up studies):

Approx 700,000+ Americans today potentially live with post-thymectomy immunodeficiency, whether they know it or not.

Why is this never discussed?

Because:

No ICD diagnosis exists for “post-thymectomy immune deficiency”

complications appear slowly over years

no one tracked these children long-term

acknowledging this would threaten:

-surgical practice

-organ-harvesting practices

-the RETHYMIC drug donor-pool

So the condition remains:

❌ unnamed

❌ unstudied

❌ undocumented

❌ unspoken

A man-made disease that hides inside the outcomes of another disease.

A smaller but real number experience:

severe recurrent infections

autoimmunity

early immune aging

cancers

chronic inflammatory issues

unexplained illness

heightened vulnerability

And (almost) none of them know why

No one is told their thymus was removed

Consent for its removal was not given