Our doctor's offices currently has an Electronic Signature Pad or "e-signature pad".

In a medical office, these are specialized Signature Capture Terminals designed to integrate directly with the hospital's Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, such as Epic or Cerner. Because the pad is often small and only displays a signature line or a "canned statement," it effectively hides the dozens of pages of "fine print" being stored on the computer screen facing the receptionist.

Print this out twice. Ask the receptionist to sign one copy and keep the other:

To the Registration Staff:

I am so looking forward to XXX appointment today. I’m a bit nervous about the digital signature pad because I’m unable to see the specific research and data-sharing clauses in the fine print.

To ensure XXX privacy, could you please mark XXX file as ‘Research Opt-Out’ - “Epic Cosmos,” “Care Everywhere” Opt-Out’? Please verify “No” in the System, “Research Opt-Out,” and “Unlink Outside Organizations” is selected.

I want to make sure my signature today is strictly for XXX clinical care and treatment only.

Thank you so much for helping me keep XXX records private!”

I’m so sorry to be a little extra today. I’m just really protective of XXX data privacy. I’m going to sign the pad for his medical care, but I’ve written down the above which I’d like to opt out of. If you could please make sure those are checked ‘No’ in XXX system for us? I really appreciate your help getting XXX checked in.

Kindest regards,

XXX

Representative of XXX

DOB: XXX