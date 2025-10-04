Lots of fake videos are popping up in my feed. AI is getting better so this won't necessarily apply indefinitely but at this moment, from what I have seen, sad and suffering AI babies and children have several key differences from real ones.

Real ones have skin that rarely, if ever, wrinkles. Extreme expressions of distress result in skin movements with mostly dimples and ripples.

Examples of real infants and childen below:

Below is AI. Notice the extreme shadows, extreme swooping-up eyebrow in 3 of the 4 pictures, deep-thick wrinkles, their deep-set, sunken eyes. Sometimes they make the nose abnornally red or darker. This does happen with children who are distressed but it's more extreme with AI.

AI seems to prefer deeply shadowed scenes also. This can be another sign it’s fake.

There is a chance the last child is real. The uneven eyes (one bigger than the other) not extremely sunken-in appear more realistic but the wrinkles look digitally manipulated or enhanced.

A video showing a child with extreme features such as these is most likely fake.