It's been awhile since I've published a controversial “nothing exists” post.

This post is meant to help people think for themselves when someone comes along and says, “that doesn't exist!”

Below are 5 ways to critically think in an unbiased way about what is true and what is not, keeping in mind that science is never 100%. We learn new things every day but to erase large amounts of science deserves more examination. Thus, the below…

How to tell if “it doesn't exist” is a Cult-theory/Psy-OP:

#1) Their belief is not based on two equal measures of intelligent research, but on one full of holes, based on an emotional plea.

To clarify:

Let's say approx 80 types of research has been done to prove something exists - I will use oxygen as an example. It's proven to exist via tests of air oxygen content, plants producing it, humans and animals breathing it in and leading to blood gas exchange.

It's levels can be measured in multiple ways and when it is low or high there are specific reproducible consequences. It can be extracted from the environmental, is used (and necessary) in things like welding. People having difficulty breathing due to pneumonia (fluid in the lungs) or asthma (compressed airways) can be saved by introducing oxygen (with water vapor to prevent drying) to the lungs to help oxygenate the body. In infants with heart defects (one example - a large hole in between the chambers) oxygenated blood may mix with un-oxygenated blood causing them to become low in oxygen, struggle to breath, and turn blue. Their low oxygen can be measured with a pulse-ox. Providing oxygen (titrated and with water vapor) improves breathing, raises pulse ox levels, …and repairing the heart defect cures them. They no longer need oxygen.

For those who do not believe oxygen exists they deny the evidence of all of these things with no proof that oxygen does NOT exist.

To quote what a wise man once said (Guy D.) Not having proof that something exists (or not acknowledging the proof that does exist) isn't proof that it doesn't exist.

#2) The person who says something does not exist has a motive for doing so. For example, they don’t like how during covid people were killed by being put on ventilators instead of treating the health problem that lead them to hypoxia (bradykinin, cytokine storm, viral and secondary bacterial pneumonia). Which leads us to…

3) Logical fallacies abound. Ventilators can cause or worsen lung injury. This is known as Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury (VILI), and it is a major concern when using mechanical ventilation. Combine this with not treating the underlying illness and prescribing deadly nephrotoxic antivirals and you get massively increased death (murder). Instead of blaiming all of these components, all of the things that lead to people's death (murder) they chose to blaim oxygen as what killed them and say this means all oxygen is toxic. They don't acknowledge people go to the hospital/emergency room for a reason and when that reason is they are having trouble breathing and oxygen helps them, they say oxygen is what sent them to the hospital and made them sick, even though it improved their breathing.

They also dig up old, outdated research and call this proof enough to throw out all other science and real live examples of oxygen in use. For example - One study showed oxygen killed premature babies. This was before they knew to include water vapor. Without water vapor preemies lungs dried out, leading to death. However, without oxygen preemies also died because their lungs were not developed enough to complete blood gas exchange. They don't acknowledge this at all and say the babies would have survived if not for toxic oxygen. They don't acknowledge after this, science learned to add nebulized water to the oxygen and this saved preemies lives.

This leads to ..

#4) Whatever it is, it isn't what you say it is.

If you say, I believe in and have experienced many contagious viral illnesses in my life- from a chicken pox party when I was 5 to the daycare and special needs classes I volunteered at and saw illness spread through them and only pass-over those who were immune (i.e. already had chicken pox). You saw specific illnesses, with specific unique symptoms passing between multiple groups of people (ex: she gave it to him, who gave it to me and I gave it to my husband and son, who gave it to his friends and family who gave it to extended family) along with a well-defined incubation period which is specific to each illness (chicken pox is different from stomach flu which is different from a respiratory virus)… You are called wrong and close-minded because you don't believe it was the gov releasing radiation, 5G, or venom. While these things DO exist, what you experienced does not follow this pattern nor can the fact that you are, for example, exposed to 5G constantly and never get sick until that one person who was sick, who got everyone else sick, entered onto the scene.

You've thought of all parameters but they insist you are wrong and that your personal experience(s) and thoughtful observations, many times over the years don't count and you're close-minded for not agreeing with them. This leads to ...

#5) They acknowledge vaccines and drugs cause severe side effects and only one time of being exposed is enough to prove severe illness due to the injections happened to someone they know but you experienced 100 examples of contagion and your experiences don't count. What applies to them, doesn't apply to you.

I'm sure there are more. Can you think of anything else… or where you think I'm incorrect?