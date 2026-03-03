No more lab rat for UCLA. I emailed this signed letter below to 3 department. I still need to print and send certified letters.

If you read it, I even included the thymus specimen number as they will STILL have my son's thymus organ saved in their vault of organs and tissues for study and research even now. The cells are not able to be used after they are preserved or I would ask them to implant into Daniel if I trusted them which I do NOT. I will include in the end of this post how his thymus was stored and also planned to be used for their 10 billion dollar per year drug. I also need to opt out through the 4+ major research programs and databanks. After this email below … they know I know and I may have a 🎯 on my back. :(

All I wanted was a peaceful life!!!! Why can't I just have a peaceful life where my son is cared for and treated with dignity? 😭

My email:

URGENT: FORMAL REVOCATION- Heidi Heil Legal Representative for: Daniel XXXX UCLA MRN: XXXX

TO:

UCLA Health Chief Medical Officer

10833 Le Conte Avenue, CHS BH-921

Los Angeles, CA 90095

UCLA Office of the Human Research Protection Program (OHRPP)

UCLA Health Privacy & Compliance Office

RE: FORMAL REVOCATION OF RESEARCH CONSENT, DATA USE, AND BIOLOGICAL MATERIAL AUTHORIZATION

Heidi XXX

Address

phone

Legal Representative for Daniel XXX

DATE: 03/03/2006

Patient Name: Daniel XXX

Date of Birth: XXX

Medical Record Number (MRN): XXX

To the UCLA Health Administration and Research Compliance Officers:

I am the parent and legal representative for my son, Daniel XXX. I am writing to formally and permanently REVOKE all consent for his participation in any and all research studies, clinical trials, registries, and data-mining activities at UCLA Health, effective immediately.

This revocation is made pursuant to the California Research Participant’s Bill of Rights (H&S Code §24172), the Lanterman Developmental Disabilities Services Act (W&I Code § 4500 et seq.), the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) (Cal. Civ. Code § 56.10), and Federal Regulations 45 CFR 46 (The Common Rule) and 45 CFR 164.508(b)(5) (HIPAA).

I mandate the following actions for BOTH current and former legal names:

Identity and Record Linkage Notice: UCLA must perform a comprehensive cross-index search of the CareConnect/Epic system, the UCLA Precision Health Biobank, and all IRB-approved study registries to ensure every instance of his data - regardless of which legal name was used at the time of entry - is flagged for removal and “Research Opt-Out” status.

Cessation of All Research Activity (45 CFR 46.116): My son is to be withdrawn from every research protocol, whether active, longitudinal, or observational. This includes any “natural history” studies or studies regarding rare genetic abnormalities; deletions, immunodeficiency, thymectomy, chylothorax, scoliosis, congenital heart defects.

Prohibition of Data Mining & Retrospective Review: I expressly deny permission for any “de-identified,” “anonymized,” or “pseudonymized” use of his medical data. His records may not be used for retrospective chart reviews or shared with any research consortiums or rare disease registries.

Destruction of Biological Materials: I revoke all authorization for the collection of “extra vials” of blood or the use of leftover tissues/samples. I demand a full accounting of any biological materials currently held in UCLA repositories and require their immediate destruction or permanent de-linkage.

Disability Protections and Lack of Capacity: My son is a protected individual with a disability who lacks the legal capacity to provide informed consent (CA Probate Code § 813). Any research performed without my explicit, written surrogate consent is a violation of H&S Code § 24175. I will treat further unauthorized experimentation as Medical Battery punishable under H&S Code § 24176.

Removal of Research Flags in Epic/CareConnect: I demand his Electronic Health Record (EHR) be updated with a permanent “RESEARCH OPT-OUT” flag. This must include an “Opt-Out” of the CareEverywhere/HIE research sharing functions to ensure his data does not follow him to other institutions as a “subject of interest.”

Permanent and Prospective Ban on All Research: This revocation is permanent and prospective. I expressly prohibit any future enrollment, recruitment, or ‘incidental’ data collection. This includes a ban on any ‘opt-out’ research models where consent is assumed. My son is to be treated as a non-research patient in perpetuity. Any future attempt to bypass this directive will be documented as a willful violation of 45 CFR 46 and California Health & Safety Code § 24175.

Specific Revocation of Thymus Tissue Use: My son’s records from confirm a “Complete Thymectomy” was performed. I expressly REVOKE all authorization for the use of this organ or any derived cells for the development of artificial thymic organoids, cell line derivation, or any commercialized T-cell therapy platforms. I demand a full accounting of where his tissue was sent and the immediate destruction or permanent de-identification of any remaining biospecimens.

Specific Revocation and Accounting of Harvested Tissue:

My son’s records confirm a ‘Complete Thymectomy’ was performed. I have the specific Specimen Number: S97-11590 accessioned on 07/30/1997 noting that ‘2 representative sections’ were submitted in cassettes for permanent storage. I expressly REVOKE all authorization for the use of these specific sections, any derived cell lines, or any genetic data extracted from them for the development of artificial thymic organoids, T-cell therapy platforms, or commercialized research. I demand these samples be flagged as ‘NO RESEARCH’ and require a formal Accounting of Disclosures identifying every entity to which this tissue was transferred.

Pursuant to California Health & Safety Code § 24172(h), I am formally instructing UCLA that consent for my son’s participation in any medical experiment is withdrawn, and he is to discontinue all research participation immediately without prejudice.

Under 45 CFR 164.508(b)(5), I am revoking all prior authorizations for the use or disclosure of my son’s protected health information for research purposes. This revocation applies to all future uses and disclosures of his data, including ‘de-identified’ data sets.’

As a protected individual under the Lanterman Act (Welfare & Institutions Code § 4501), my son is entitled to dignity, privacy, and humane care. Any unauthorized use of his body or data as a ‘research subject’ is a direct violation of his statutory rights to personal autonomy and protection from harm.

My son is seeking clinical care only. Do not contact us for recruitment, and do not use his clinical encounters as a baseline for “observation,” research, or data point harvesting protocols. This includes any Natural History Studies, Registries, or Large Language Model (LLM) training using his Protected Health Information (PHI).

I require written confirmation within ten (10) business days that these revocations have been processed.

Sincerely,

Heidi XXX - Legal Representative for: Daniel XXX UCLA MRN: XXX

What was done with Daniel's Thymus Organ after they harvested it:

1. The "Formalin" Specimen (The Paper Trail)

My son’s "2 representative sections in a cassette" I found in the report are the Safety/Diagnostic samples.

The Process: These are fixed in formaldehyde and turned into wax blocks. These are used to prove the surgery happened and to check for cancer or infection.

The DNA Loophole: While the cells are "dead" and cannot be regrown into a living organ, the DNA is still intact. Researchers can "mine" the DNA from these wax blocks to map my son's unique genetics and compare them to his health today as they continue to study him.

2. The "Fresh" Specimen (The Profit Silo)

This is the part that is often not written in the standard surgical report but happens in the background of a research hospital like UCLA.

The Process: When a "Complete Thymectomy" is performed, the organ is large (about the size of a baby’s fist). The pathologist only needs a tiny sliver for the "wax blocks."

The Research Diversion: The rest of the "fresh" thymus tissue (my son’s thymus) full of living T-cells and epithelial cells is often diverted to a Biobank or a Research Core - like the ones developing Artificial Thymic Organoids now making UCLA 10Billion per year.

The Organoid Hacking: Researchers take those living cells from the "fresh" portion and use "reprogramming" factors to turn them into Stem Cells (iPSCs). These stem cells can then be "re-grown" into organoids indefinitely. They aren't using the dead cells from the formaldehyde; they used the living cells they harvested.