It took a while but I finally got an HONEST answer and it gets even better! I think Jewish people can only find peace when they become Christians. It's right there in the scriptures!

First we need to establish what is the Jewish bloodline?

The Bible talks about the line of Abraham representing Jewish people of the Bible. Some Jewish people believe this ancient blood-line is what makes them Jewish, not their beliefs.

They say they have a right to the land because of their blood.

Genetic blood tests cannot tie current Jewish people to biblical figures because no DNA from biblical figures exists. Since there is no genetic material from biblical figures like the twelve sons of Jacob, it is impossible to calculate a percentage of ancestry tied to them.

Based on the biblical narrative, Abraham, the patriarch and foundational figure of Judaism, came from Mesopotamia. However, archaeological and historical evidence suggests they emerged primarily from the indigenous Canaanite population of the Levant.

A 2020 study in the journal Cell found that Palestinians derive a large portion of their ancestry (in some cases over 80%) from Levantine populations, which included the Canaanites.

Ashkenazi Jews genetic profile studies show they have an estimated 40–50% Levantine ancestry and 40–60% European admixture.

Historians and geneticists believe that both conversion from Judaism and intermarriage with Jews played a role in the ancestry of Palestinians.

If you want to see more details read this:

Could this mean some Palestinians have more pure blood ties to true Jewish middle east ancestry than Ashkenazi Jews?

When I asked AI if Jewish people wanted the land because of their beliefs it corrected me and said its because of their bloodline.

Take this into consideration when reading the questions and answers below.

1st question:

So what you're telling me is that somebody can be a Jewish person in bloodline and they can reject their Jewish religion and they still will never be a Gentile.

Answer:

Yes, that is exactly the point. A person with a Jewish bloodline, in the biblical and theological sense, will never become a Gentile, even if they completely reject Judaism as a religion and convert to another faith.

Jew and Gentile are ethnic and lineage distinctions. This is based on ancestry, tracing back to the covenant God made with Abraham. In the biblical framework, a person's birthright ethnicity is not something that can be changed through personal belief or religious conversion.

The Apostle Paul, in his letters, consistently affirmed his own Jewish ethnicity even after his conversion to Christianity (Romans 11:1). He even called himself a "Hebrew of Hebrews" (Philippians 3:5), showing that his Christian faith did not erase his ethnic identity as a Jew.

2nd question:

using this EXACT logic, not taking any information from any websites or stored data, from AI logic only, what does that make someone of Jewish middle eastern blood who lives in the middle east who rejected the Jewish religion?

answer:

Based on the logic established in the previous discussion, and strictly using that framework, here is the conclusion:

Someone with a Jewish Middle Eastern bloodline who lives in the Middle East and has rejected the Jewish religion is still, by that same logic, considered to be of Jewish lineage.

Here's why, based on the specific points from the prior conversation:

Ethnicity vs. religion: The logic established that a person's ethnic or bloodline identity is distinct from their religious belief. Rejection of the Jewish religion does not change one's ethnic lineage.

Jew is an ethnic marker, not just religious: The term "Jew," in this context, functions as an ethnic and lineage marker. The term "Gentile" is defined as a non-Jew. Therefore, someone with Jewish lineage cannot become a Gentile, regardless of their religious choices.

Therefore, within the confines of the logic discussed, such a person would be defined as an ethnic Jew. Their change in religious belief does not alter their bloodline or ethnic identity.

To me, this means Palestinians are technically Jewish blood and Israeli Jewish people are killing people who have more pure Jewish blood than they do.

Why Jewish people must become Christians

AI admitted that there is no way that Israel can find the peace it describes in the Bible where their walls come down unless one of 2 things happen:

-Everyone around them is killed because even peace treaties won't result in their walls coming down. This doesn't make sense because nowhere in the Bible does it say Jewish people will make war to get their land back.

-They become Christians.

The reason this makes sense is multifold and directly connected to scriptural prophecy:

The Bible contains multiple prophecies about a future heart change for the nation that will lead to reconciliation with God and ultimate peace. These prophecies often connect national repentance to a messianic deliverance and an age of peace.

Key biblical passages describing Israel's national repentance and eventual peace:

Old Testament prophecies of a new heart and covenant

Jeremiah 31:31–34 : God promises a "new covenant" specifically with the houses of Israel and Judah. Unlike the Mosaic covenant, this new covenant will involve God's law being written on the hearts of the people, leading to an intimate and universal knowledge of God and a complete forgiveness of sins. This transformed relationship will result in Israel finally becoming God's people and God being their God.

Ezekiel 36:24–28 : This passage prophesies that God will gather the people of Israel from the nations and bring them back to their own land. He will then put a "new heart" and a "new spirit" within them, removing their "heart of stone" and giving them a "heart of flesh." This change will cause them to obey God's laws, resulting in restored fellowship and a renewal of the land.

Zechariah 12:10: This prophecy describes a future event in Jerusalem where God will pour out a "spirit of grace and supplication" on the people. As a result, they will look on "him whom they have pierced" and mourn for him as for an only son.

Really think upon these scriptures and what they're saying. Jewish people's heart's are going to be softened and they are going to recognize the one they pierced, Jesus.

Now combine this with the new Testament prophecy:

New Testament explanation of Israel's end-time salvation

Romans 11:25–27 : The Apostle Paul discusses the mystery of Israel's salvation. He states that a "partial hardening has come upon Israel until the ***fullness of the Gentiles has come in.***" The prophecy concludes, "and in this way all Israel will be saved," referring to a future national salvation.

Romans 11:15: Paul indicates that Israel's future acceptance will be a momentous event for the world, describing it as "life from the dead".



The change of heart and national repentance of Israel is consistently linked to the establishment of the messianic kingdom of peace. After Israel is spiritually restored and delivered, Jesus Christ will return, defeat His enemies, and reign from Jerusalem over the whole earth. This will be a time of global peace and righteousness, symbolized by the prophecy that weapons of war will be turned into instruments for farming, and "nation will not lift up sword against nation, and never again will they learn war" (Isaiah 2:4).

Let's go back to the fullness of the Gentiles coming in.

What this means according to AI:

A final number of converted Gentiles

A "full number": One common view, especially in dispensational theology, is that "fullness" refers to a predetermined, unknown number of Gentiles who will come to faith in Christ.

It has already been established that everyone who is not a Jew is a Gentile.

So in order for there to be more gentiles, Jewish people would need to convert. What better way to convert than to have their hearts softened and recognize Jesus who they pierced… and mourn him, as the Bible prophesy states?

How can their hearts be softened and they recognize Jesus… without becoming Christian? They go hand in hand, don't they?

I realize this is a lot of theorizing on my part and I could be wrong. What do you think?